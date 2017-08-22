Benoni Zalmi News
Graeme Smith appointed as Benoni Zalmi Head Coach
The former South African Captain Graeme Smith has been appointed as the head coach of the T20 global league franchise Benoni Zalmi, according to the statement of Zalmi owner Javed
