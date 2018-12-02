Bengal Tigers News
Bengal Tigers finish at third in T10 Cricket League 2018
Bengal Tigers finished at the third position in this year's T10 Cricket League after beating Maratha Arabians in the third place playoff.The most exciting T10 Cricket League has co
T10 league: Aamer Yamin takes 4 wickets in 4 balls
The first day of the season 2 of T10 league saw the dominance of batsmen while in the second day, the bowlers are dominating the day as Aamer Yamin took four wickets in four balls
Tamim gets new team in T10 League
In continuation of last year, the second season of cricket's newest format T10 League is going to be held this year. With the participation of 8 years, the tournament will roll ont
T10 League - Season 2 to begin in November
The season two of T20 league is all set to begin in UAE from next month.Eight teams will participate in this competition that will run from 23 November to 2 December 2018 after the
Shakib shines in opening T10 match
Shakib Al Hasan's Kerala Kings have clinched a comfortable victory of eight wickets in the opening T10 League match against Bengal Tigers in Group A in Sharjah.Kings put Tigers int