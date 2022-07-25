Bengal News
India & Pakistan domestic teams Lahore Qalandar and Bengal will face in T20 series in Namibia
Bengal have already announced their squad for the upcoming series in Namibia. Abhimanyu Easwaran will lead the squad, which also includes the likes of Shahbaz Ahmed and Ishan Porel
Dinda announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Ashok Dinda has finally decided to call curtains on his cricket career as he officially announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He was one of the most consistent pacers
Day 5 of Ranji Trophy final to be played behind closed doors
The day 5 of the Ranji Trophy 2020 final between Saurashtra and Bengal will be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus fears. Just like other sporting events, the Ranji Trophy
Watch: Umpire turns down KL Rahul's DRS review
When India played a Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul was spotted spicing it up for Karnataka against Bengal in the Ranji Trophy match.
IPL: Dinda hits out at trolls for targeting his family
Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda has been on the receiving end of trolls on all social media platforms. The fast bowler is not even part of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2019