Ben Duckett News
Rohit Sharma taunts on Ben Duckett's comments and reminds him about Rishabh Pant
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gave England a reminder of Rishabh Pant's brutality in test cricket in response to Ben Duckett's comments. Earlier, Ben Duckett gave a threat to India a
Jaiswal's magnificent hundred propels India to the driving seat of Rajkot test
India's day as they're leading England by 322 runs after day 3 in Rajkot test. Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent hundred and four fer from Mohammad Siraj aided India topple England af
Ben Duckett's majestic hundred shows the power of Bazball in Rajkot test after day 2
The Rajkot test hangs in balance as England fought back after India's mammoth 445. Ben Duckett's majestic 133 off only 118 helped England's resurgence in this test match. Earlier,
Matthew Forde, Romario Shepard star in West Indies thumping win over England to take the series
West Indies beat England by 4 wickets (DLS method) to take the 3 match ODI series by 2-1. Matthew Forde's brilliant 3 wicket haul along with Alzarri Joseph who too picked up 3 wick
Heavy downpour enforces to call off the match between England and Ireland
The third match between England and Ireland has been abandoned due to downpour in Bristol. But England won the second ODI by a massive margin and so Zak Crawley's team will take th
Crawley to lead England in Ireland series
Zak Crawley has been named as captain of a 13-player squad for England ODI Series against Ireland this month.Crawley will lead England for the first time with his Test opening part
Joe Root equals Sachin Tendulkar's record in Tests
England star batter Joe Root tiedthe huge record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. The Englishman has nowreached scores of 300 or higher in the Test series the same amount of
England bat out Australia on day 3 and have a lead of 377
Crawley, Root, Bairstow's blinders innings helped England to be on top after day 3 in Oval test. England started being 12 behind of Australia. Their openers laid the platform for t
Cracking final day looms as England need 257 with 6 wickets in hands to square the series
Australia started the day with 221 runs lead and 8 wickets in hands with Khawaja and Smith on the crease. They both saw the first hour of the day and played beautifully. But then t
England edge ahead of Aussies after day two despite Smith ton
England slightly edge ahead of Australia after day 2 in Lord's test. Australia were 337-5 after the first day and they added 79 runs to thei overnight score to post 416 in the firs
Ollie Pope's majestic double hundred keeps England on top after day 2
England started the day being up above of Ireland and they kept their domination in the day two as well. They continued to boss the game and declared when they piled up mammoth tot
Stuart Broad's 5 wicket haul pushes England to the commanding position after day 1
As the preparation of the forthcoming Ashes England took Ireland to play one off test match at Lords. England already played test against Ireland back in 2019, after 2 years Irish