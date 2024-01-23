
Ben Cutting News
thumb

Babar Azam stars in Rangpur's win against Sylhet

Rangpur Riders got a hard-earnedwin against Sylhet Strikers in the 7th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Pakistan star Babar Azam fought alone for Rangpur after falling

thumb

Alex Ross explains why Australian cricketers don't come to play BPL

Alex Ross explains Why Australiancricketers can't Participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He saidthat generally, cricketers do not get NOCs. All franchise tournaments i

thumb

BBL is the reason for the lack of Australian players in BPL, says Cutting

The number of Australiancricketers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is few. Although there is asky-high demand for Australians in franchise cricket, the absence ofAustralians

thumb

Karachi Kings will miss the presence of Babar Azam, says Ben Cutting

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting, who played for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Karachi Kings, has call attention to the uniqueness of the league and said Babar Azam's presence

thumb

Shakib shines as Bangla Tigers win in opener of Abu Dhabi T10

Bangladesh-owned team BanglaTigers have started the sixth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League with a greatvictory. In their first match of the tournament, they faced the newcomers N

thumb

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Star players to miss the playoffs due to Covid-19 testing positive

Peshawar Zalmi has been hit with a Covid-19 outbreak after at least 5 members of their franchise tested positive for the virus ahead of their game against Lahore Qalandars.Peshawar

thumb

PSL 2022: Ben Cutting and Sohail Tanvir fined for violating PSL rules & regulations

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi's Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators' Sohail Tanvir are likely to be fined for allegedly violating the Pakistan Super League (PSL) code of conduct in the 21st

thumb

Watch: Cutting smashes Morkel into the orbit in BBL 10

The BBL 10 knockout between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat saw many good moments on the field. The players of both teams tried their best to entertain the fans at the best scene.

thumb

Watch: Yuvraj makes fun of Cutting and his wife

Former India's all-rounder and 2011 World Cup-winning hero Yuvraj Singh seems to be spending some quality time in Canada. Yuvraj, who recently called curtains on his cricketing car

thumb

Watch: Brisbane Heat in beast mode to chase 157 in 10 overs

Brisbane Heat chased down a target of 158 runs within ten overs in their last league game of this edition's Big Bash League.Big Bash League 2018-19 is coming closer to its end card

thumb

Watch: Cutting's face cut open by dropped catch

Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting had a busted face after dropping a catch which fell straight to his face during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourn

thumb

Top 5 players who might find themselves out of the MI 2019 squad

Mumbai Indians, the name is enough when it comes to the Indian Premier League.The team with the most IPL titles to its name, Mumbai have tasted a see-saw type of campaign over the

