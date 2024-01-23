Ben Cutting News
Babar Azam stars in Rangpur's win against Sylhet
Rangpur Riders got a hard-earnedwin against Sylhet Strikers in the 7th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Pakistan star Babar Azam fought alone for Rangpur after falling
Alex Ross explains why Australian cricketers don't come to play BPL
Alex Ross explains Why Australiancricketers can't Participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He saidthat generally, cricketers do not get NOCs. All franchise tournaments i
BBL is the reason for the lack of Australian players in BPL, says Cutting
The number of Australiancricketers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is few. Although there is asky-high demand for Australians in franchise cricket, the absence ofAustralians
Karachi Kings will miss the presence of Babar Azam, says Ben Cutting
Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting, who played for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Karachi Kings, has call attention to the uniqueness of the league and said Babar Azam's presence
Shakib shines as Bangla Tigers win in opener of Abu Dhabi T10
Bangladesh-owned team BanglaTigers have started the sixth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League with a greatvictory. In their first match of the tournament, they faced the newcomers N
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Star players to miss the playoffs due to Covid-19 testing positive
Peshawar Zalmi has been hit with a Covid-19 outbreak after at least 5 members of their franchise tested positive for the virus ahead of their game against Lahore Qalandars.Peshawar
PSL 2022: Ben Cutting and Sohail Tanvir fined for violating PSL rules & regulations
LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi's Ben Cutting and Quetta Gladiators' Sohail Tanvir are likely to be fined for allegedly violating the Pakistan Super League (PSL) code of conduct in the 21st
Watch: Cutting smashes Morkel into the orbit in BBL 10
The BBL 10 knockout between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat saw many good moments on the field. The players of both teams tried their best to entertain the fans at the best scene.
Watch: Yuvraj makes fun of Cutting and his wife
Former India's all-rounder and 2011 World Cup-winning hero Yuvraj Singh seems to be spending some quality time in Canada. Yuvraj, who recently called curtains on his cricketing car
Watch: Brisbane Heat in beast mode to chase 157 in 10 overs
Brisbane Heat chased down a target of 158 runs within ten overs in their last league game of this edition's Big Bash League.Big Bash League 2018-19 is coming closer to its end card
Watch: Cutting's face cut open by dropped catch
Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting had a busted face after dropping a catch which fell straight to his face during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourn
Top 5 players who might find themselves out of the MI 2019 squad
Mumbai Indians, the name is enough when it comes to the Indian Premier League.The team with the most IPL titles to its name, Mumbai have tasted a see-saw type of campaign over the