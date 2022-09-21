
Belinda Clark News
thumb

Mandhana becomes fastest Indian women cricketer to reach 3000-run mark in ODIs

India's star openerSmriti Mandhana surpassed the 3,000-run mark in women's One Day Internationals on Wednesday,becoming the third Indian player to accomplish this feat. Mandhana re

thumb

Belinda Clark steps down as CA community chief

The former captain of Australia women's team Belinda Clark announced the decision on Tuesday. This ends her 30 years of service to Cricket Australia.Belinda Clark has stepped down

thumb

ICC targets Fifa World Cup record on Women's day 2020

International Cricket Council targets to break the record of most no. of spectators in a game during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 final at MCG.A couple of days ago, Internati

thumb

Coetzer, Clark, Hesson appointed to ICC committee

Former Australia women's captain Belinda Clark, current New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and Scottish captain Kyle Coetzer have been appointed to ICC Cricket Committee for next three

