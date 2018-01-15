
BCL 2017-18 News
thumb

Tushar becomes first Bangladeshi to score 10,000 runs

Tushar Imran, who hasn't played for the national team for years now has been performing consistently in first-class cricket and he has become the first Bangladeshi to score 10,000

thumb

I am getting back to rhythm: Taskin

After being a regular face in the National team, Taskin Ahmed has been dropped for the upcoming tri-nation series. But the pacer is taking this as a positive thing.During an interv

thumb

Ashraful to play in BCL this year

Terminating three years suspension in domestic cricket, youngest Test centurion Mohammad Ashraful played in the premier league last year and from this year, he has been permitted t

thumb

Mosaddek, Mominul released for BCL

Eight players from Bangladesh's 32-member preliminary squad have released to play the first round of Bangladesh Cricket League 2017-18 season, that starts from January 9. [নিউজটি ব

