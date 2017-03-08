
BCL 2016-17 News
thumb

North Zone emerge BCL champions

Prime Bank North Zone have emerged the champions of the 5th edition of franchise based first-class tournament Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) by earning three points from the drawn

thumb

Venues changed for last two BCL rounds

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has changed the venues for the last two rounds of longer version tournament Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) 2017. Sylhet, Chittagong, Savar and Fatul

thumb

Tushar records career-best innings

Prime Bank South Zone batsman Tushar Imran has scored a double ton against BCB North Zone in the fourth round of Bangladesh Cricket League 2017. He has also crossed 9000 first-clas

thumb

Imrul targets BCL to regain rhythm

Imrul Kayes looks forward to gain his rhythm back after he recovers from injury and participate in the Bangladesh Cricket League 2016-17 for Prime Bank South Zone. [Read in Bangla:

