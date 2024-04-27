BCCI News
Not easy for the bowlers: Sourav Ganguly wants balance between bat and ball in IPL
In order to highlight thebowlers' difficulties in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) on flat pitches,former captain of India Sourav Ganguly asked the BCCI to devise a way to c
BCCI set to increase domestic players pay
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering increasing the remuneration for domestic players for both First Class and List A Cricket.There is also a line of thi
Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of IPL 2024
Wanindu Hasaranga will not playin IPL 2024. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has notified the BCCI that the leg-spinneris injured and would be unable to participate in the league for Sunris
BCCI, CA and ECB are actively in talk to revive Champions League T20
The Champions League T20 is to make a comeback nearly after a decade. The top three giant boards of the game - BCCI, CA and ECB are actively in talk of revival of the CLT20, which
Mumbai Cricket Association to pay Ranji Trophy players' match fees in addition to BCCI salaries
The Mumbai Cricket Association(MCA) will begin matching the match fees paid to Ranji Trophy cricketers by theBoard of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) beginning with the upcomin
Really emotional time for me: Rishabh Pant returns to cricket after 15 months
Rishabh Pant has returned to thefield after a long time. Pant returned to the field after 15 months with theIndian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Pant had previously received permissio
Iyer, Kishan likely to be excluded from BCCI central contracts list
India's cricket governing body,BCCI, has taken a very strict stance on domestic cricket. The BCCI general secretaryJay Shah announced a few days ago that the cricketers under the c
Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 World Cup 2024
The Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has revealed the name of who will lead Indiain the 2024 T20 World Cup. Like the last two ICC events, Rohit will l
India announce squad for first two England Tests, Dhruv Jurel gets maiden call-up
India will play a five-match Testseries at home against England. BCCI has announced the squad for the first twomatches of the series. There is a new face in the 16-member squad wit
BCCI recommended Mohammad Shami for Arjuna Award, Reports
Mohammed Shami has been recommended for the Arjuna Award, the country's second highest sporting honor, following his exploits in the 2023 World Cup campaign. Shami was one of India
BCCI announces 15-member squad for ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup 2024
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (December 12) announced the India U-19 squad for the Tri-Series in South Africa and the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup 2024.On
Reports: India not considering Virat Kohli for T20 World Cup 2024
According to reports, Virat Kohliis no longer the preferred selection for India's Twenty20 International XI.With the approaching T20 World Cup in June 2024, attention has rapidlytr