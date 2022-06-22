BCB Red News
Durjoy thinks Bangladesh's failure in Tests even after 22 years is 'mysterious'
On June 26, Bangladesh will crossthe age of 21 in Test cricket and will be 22 years in the longest format of thegame. But in this elite format of cricket, Bangladeshi cricketers ar
Bangladesh worried about second Test against Sri Lanka after double injury blow
One of the two most importantplayers in the Test format- Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were not in thesquad for Sri Lanka Tests due to injury. Shoriful Islam and Nayeem Hasan
Tamim, other batters flourish in ODI warm-up
Bangladesh batters have had an eventful warm-up in the intra-squad game where BCB Red beat BCB Green by five wickets at BKSP, Savar.Opting to bat first, Mahmudullah Riyad's BCB Gre
Tamim, Mahmudullah to lead Red, Green teams in warm-up
Bangladesh players will divide into Red and Green teams in their build-up to three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.Tamim Iqbal, the ODI skipper, will be leading Bangladesh Crick