
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







BCB North Zone News
thumb

Top five run-scorers and wicket-takers in BCL 2022-23

The ODI edition of the 2022-23season of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has been completed. BCB NorthZone and BCB South Zone faced each other in the final of this season. After

thumb

BCB North Zone claim BCL title

Litton Das-led BCB North Zonehave won the title in the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)2022-23 season. Despite the failure of the batting, Nasir Hossain's incredi

thumb

Mithun's century goes in vain as Shahadat-Riyad partnership seals win for BCB North Zone

Even though everyone in the teamfailed, Mohammad Mithun scored a great century. However, this century of theBCB Central Zone captain was marred by the eye-catching partnership of S

thumb

Sunzamul's fiery spell hands East Zone thrashing defeat

Spinner Sunzamul Islam delievered a match winning spell for North Zone in Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). He grabbed 8 wickets during the second innings, to earn the best figure o

thumb

North Zone emerge BCL champions

Prime Bank North Zone have emerged the champions of the 5th edition of franchise based first-class tournament Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) by earning three points from the drawn

thumb

BCL to commence from January 20

Fifth edition of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) is expected to begin from January 20. Although it was supposed to start in September of last year, due to the refusal of franchises

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.