BCB HP Unit News
Corey Collymore signs new contract, BCB finding replacement for Arshad Khan

The camp of the BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) high-performance (HP) unit is going on without a pacebowling coach and spin bowling coach. Pace bowling coach Corey Collymore'sarrival

Hannan Sarkar to become HP team batting coach

Hannan Sarkar is already in charge of selectorsof age-based teams in Bangladesh. In addition to this, this former cricketer ofthe national team will perform additional duties. Hann

HP coach David Hemp conducts different session for cricketers

The one asking the question isalso the cricketer, and the one answering is also the cricketer. BangladeshHigh Performance (HP) unit cricketers had a different kind of session with

Rangana Herath to train HP spinners

The BCB High Performance (HP)unit camp has started with a 25-member team. And the spin bowling coach of the Bangladeshnational team and legendary spinner of Sri Lanka Rangana Herat

David Hemp wants overall development of Bangladesh cricket

The biggest pipeline of theBangladesh national team is the high-performance unit. Many cricketers havebeen called up from the national team by playing in high-performance andimprov

25 cricketers selected for HP camp

The Bangladesh national team camefrom England, 'A' team is busy in Sylhet. This time the high-performance unit(HP) will enter the field. HP's new coach David Hemp begins under the

Bangladesh appoint David Moore as the Head of Programs

David Moore has been appointed asthe Head of Programs of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The 58-year-oldAustralian has signed a two-year contract with BCB which starts next mon

Tamim, Akbar put on six-hitting show in Mirpur

Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Akbar Ali's swashbuckling innings have been highlights of Bangladesh HP (High Performance) Unit members' first T20 clash at Mirpur.Winning the toss, Tanzid a

Naim, Tamim impress in HP one-dayer

Bangladesh HP (High Performance) Unit batters have shined in a 50-over warm-up game at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.    Towhid Hridoy's Team 'B' left with a comprehensive

HP unit lost the last match of England tour

Four matches out of total seven between BCB High Performance Unit and several selected elevens of English county teams have been washed out by rain. In the seventh and last match o

BCB names HP squad for England tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board’s ‘High Performance’ unit will tour to England on September to feature in eight 50-over matches against some of the County cricket teams. Ahead of this tou

Helmot wants some HP cricketers in national team

BCB's High Performance (HP) team returned home from Australia with a hundred percent win record. They beat Northern Territory in all five one-dayers and the sole three-day match.Fo

