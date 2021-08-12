
BCB Green News
thumb

Bangladesh celebrate Australia series win with cake-cutting ceremony

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasarranged a cake-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the unprecedentedsuccess of the Bangladesh cricket team against Australia. Organized by

thumb

Tamim, other batters flourish in ODI warm-up

Bangladesh batters have had an eventful warm-up in the intra-squad game where BCB Red beat BCB Green by five wickets at BKSP, Savar.Opting to bat first, Mahmudullah Riyad's BCB Gre

thumb

Tamim, Mahmudullah to lead Red, Green teams in warm-up

Bangladesh players will divide into Red and Green teams in their build-up to three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.Tamim Iqbal, the ODI skipper, will be leading Bangladesh Crick

