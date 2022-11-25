
BCB Central Zone News
Mithun's century goes in vain as Shahadat-Riyad partnership seals win for BCB North Zone

Even though everyone in the teamfailed, Mohammad Mithun scored a great century. However, this century of theBCB Central Zone captain was marred by the eye-catching partnership of S

Islami Bank East Zone secure big win against BCB Central Zone in BCL

Islami Bank East Zone beat BCBCentral Zone by 114 runs in today’s Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) match.Batting first, East Zone put up a fighting total of 254 runs. In response, C

