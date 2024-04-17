BCB News
BCB clears rumours about the arrival of coaches before Zimbabwe series
Prior to the second Test match ofthe series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's head coach Chandika Hathurusinghaleft for personal reasons and travelled to Australia. Following that, t
We want fresh Mustafizur, not tired Mustafizur: 'Fitness' main reason for Mustafizur's short IPL NOC
Bangladesh left-arm pacerMustafizur Rahman has not received an NOC for the entire IPL season because of Bangladesh’sseries against Zimbabwe. Jalal Yunus, head of cricket operations
BCB announces women's squad for India series
After the series against theAustralia women's team, Bangladesh women's team will play the India series athome. The Indian cricketers are coming to Bangladesh at the end of this mon
I am not interested in any responsibility of Bangladesh national team: Sujon
Former captain, BCB director andKhaled Mahmud Sujon, who has also served as team director on multipleoccasions, is unwilling to accept any responsibility for the Bangladeshnational
BCB arranges T10 exhibition match with former cricketers on Independence Day
Independence Day is coming on26th March. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is organizing a special event onIndependence Day. Former stars will take the field in a T10 match on a speci
Mohammad Salahuddin wants to work with national team as head coach
Even Moeen Ali was surprised -Why is Mohammad Salahuddin not the coach of the Bangladesh team? In the eyes ofthe English superstar, Salahuddin is one of the top 5 coaches he has se
BCB mourns Bailey Road fire
The entire country is mourningthe tragic fire incident in a building on Bailey Road in the capital. Theshadow of that grief has also fallen on the ongoing BPL final in Mirpur. Inco
Nannu satisfied with his own work as chief selector
Minhajul Abedin Nannu was thechief selector of the national team for a long time. Nannu will officially stepdown from that post on February 29 and will get a new responsibility.Ban
BCB finalizes time schedule of BPL 2024 final
Finally, the two finalists of the10th season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) have been finalized. ComillaVictorians had already reached the final, this time Fortune Barishal bec
Andre Adams appointed as Bangladesh's batting coach
Former New Zealand all-rounderAndre Adams has been appointed as the new bowling coach of the Bangladeshnational team. BCB appointed him on a 2-year contract. The country's highestc
"If Salahuddin is interested, BCB has no objection to make him national team coach"
England all-rounder Moeen Ali isplaying BPL again for Comilla Victorians, this time coached by MohammadSalahuddin. This coach has enviable success in BPL. Moeen, impressed by Salah
BCB to issue show-cause Chandika Hathurusingha
The arrival and departure offoreign cricketers in the BPL is like a circus, when watching the BPL, theyturn off the TV due to the lack of quality - head coach ChandikaHathurusingha