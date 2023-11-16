BBL draft News
Harry Brook withdraws from the BBL-13
England star Harry Brook withdraw from the tournament due to his increased international commitments, having been second choice for the Melbourne Stars in the overseas draft.Melbou
Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan pull out from BBL draft
The upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) draft has suffered a setback as two prominent players, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies, have
Maxwell likely to miss all of Australia's summer after breaking his leg in a freak accident
Australia all-rounder GlennMaxwell may miss the remainder of the summer after fracturing his leg in astrange accident this weekend at a 50th birthday celebration in Melbourne.After
Chris Lynn signs deal with Adelaide Strikers in Big Bash League
Australia's Chris Lynn will play in both his native Big Bash League (BBL) and the new T20 league in the United Arab Emirates early next year after signing a landmark part-season de
BBL 2022: Boult and Russell join the BBL draft platinum players
New Zealand pace-bowler Trent Boult and West Indies heavy-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell are among 12 stars leading the 'Platinum category' of players in the first round of the
BBL 2022: Liam Livingstone and 70 other England players nominated for BBL draft
One of the cleanest forwards in the game is headed down under for another crack at the Big Bash, with Liam Livingstone set to lead an influx of 70 England BBL|12 draft nominations.
BBL 12: Pakistan's biggest superstars take part in the Big Bash League Draft
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi have announced their availability for the upcoming Big Bash League 2022 and have been nominated for the opening draft.MELBOURNE: Acco