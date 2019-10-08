BBL 2019 News
Steyn to play first six games in BBL
South Africa's speedster Dale Steyn is set to feature in the first six games of the Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Stars.Just a week after former South Africa captain AB de Vi
Melbourne stars announce David Hussey as new chief coach
Stephen Fleming will no longer be chief coach at Melbourne Stars as David Hussey has been promoted to the head coach role at the Big Bash League franchise. David Hussey will be loo
McCullum to quit Big Bash League
Former New Zealand captain and player Brendon McCullum has announced his retirement plan from Big Bash League.New Zealand player Brendon Mccullum has announced that the ongoing Big
Watch: Cook gets run-out in a strange fashion
How frustrating would that be if a mix-up happens between the wickets while the batsman tries to rotate strike to the other batsman? Getting run-out is one of the most annoying way