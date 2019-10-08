
BBL 2019 News
thumb

Steyn to play first six games in BBL

South Africa's speedster Dale Steyn is set to feature in the first six games of the Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Stars.Just a week after former South Africa captain AB de Vi

thumb

Melbourne stars announce David Hussey as new chief coach

Stephen Fleming will no longer be chief coach at Melbourne Stars as David Hussey has been promoted to the head coach role at the Big Bash League franchise. David Hussey will be loo

thumb

McCullum to quit Big Bash League

Former New Zealand captain and player Brendon McCullum has announced his retirement plan from Big Bash League.New Zealand player Brendon Mccullum has announced that the ongoing Big

thumb

Watch: Cook gets run-out in a strange fashion

How frustrating would that be if a mix-up happens between the wickets while the batsman tries to rotate strike to the other batsman? Getting run-out is one of the most annoying way

