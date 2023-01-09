
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Barisal Bulls News
thumb

It was like an IPL team: Dawid Malan about his early days in BPL

English star batter Dawid Malanis playing for Comilla Victorians in the ninth season of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). Malan talks about BPL quality, wicket quality, and many

thumb

Rangpur Riders employed helpless team boy Masum Gazi

Team boy! A person upon whom team members and staffs bank on for everyday assistance during practice sessions and furthermore. Masum Gazi is one of them; he worked in Barisal Bulls

thumb

Nafees surprised to see Barisal out

Recently, the governing council of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) have announced that Barisal Bulls will not be able to participate in the upcoming season of the tournament. A

thumb

Barisal won't be able to partake in BPL-5!

The schedule of fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League has been finalized. BPL T20 2017 is slated to get underway from 2 November, which is just 85 days away from now. It was e

thumb

Tamim Iqbal to be settled for 85 lac BDT in Comilla Victorians

For the fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the Governing Council has left the decision of determining the price of icon cricketers to the franchise authorities a

thumb

Barisal Bulls owner escapes punishment through apologizing

Barisal Bulls franchise owner and one of the directors of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has escaped any probable punishment that might be inflicted by BPL Governing Council for hu

thumb

Mushfiqur called Barisal 'beggars', claims Chowdhury

The latest controversy between Barisal Bulls co-owner Abdul Awal Chowdhury and Bangladesh Test skipper Mushfiqur Rahim has been the talk of the town for last couple of days. Chowdh

thumb

Barisal Bulls' co-owner to face punishment

Undeterred by the status and domination Abdul Awal Chowdhury Vulu has in the cricket fraternity of Bangladesh, the co-owner of Barisal Bulls, one of the franchises of the Banglades

thumb

Best performers at the end of group stage

Kumara Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Shahid Afridi, Marlon Samuels, Darren Sammy, Shoaib Malik- There are almost all the superstar of Twenty/20 cricket in AKS Bangladesh Premier

thumb

Riders eliminates Bulls and Victorians with a single win

Another bad day has passed for Barisal Bulls, situating in the bottom most position of the point table, they had literally nothing to lose prior to the game but winning it would de

thumb

Barisal to play Rangpur in their last match

AKS Bangladesh Premier League- BPL 2016 will have two matches today. Today in the first match of the day the Rangpur Riders will take on the Barisal Bulls. The match will start at

thumb

Mushfiq happy at Bulls&#039; performance

Barisal Bulls captain Mushfiqur Rahim is happy that his team found a way to win. He wants to finish AKS Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016 with a win. Bulls have won only four out

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.