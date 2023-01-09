Barisal Bulls News
It was like an IPL team: Dawid Malan about his early days in BPL
English star batter Dawid Malanis playing for Comilla Victorians in the ninth season of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). Malan talks about BPL quality, wicket quality, and many
Rangpur Riders employed helpless team boy Masum Gazi
Team boy! A person upon whom team members and staffs bank on for everyday assistance during practice sessions and furthermore. Masum Gazi is one of them; he worked in Barisal Bulls
Nafees surprised to see Barisal out
Recently, the governing council of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) have announced that Barisal Bulls will not be able to participate in the upcoming season of the tournament. A
Barisal won't be able to partake in BPL-5!
The schedule of fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League has been finalized. BPL T20 2017 is slated to get underway from 2 November, which is just 85 days away from now. It was e
Tamim Iqbal to be settled for 85 lac BDT in Comilla Victorians
For the fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the Governing Council has left the decision of determining the price of icon cricketers to the franchise authorities a
Barisal Bulls owner escapes punishment through apologizing
Barisal Bulls franchise owner and one of the directors of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has escaped any probable punishment that might be inflicted by BPL Governing Council for hu
Mushfiqur called Barisal 'beggars', claims Chowdhury
The latest controversy between Barisal Bulls co-owner Abdul Awal Chowdhury and Bangladesh Test skipper Mushfiqur Rahim has been the talk of the town for last couple of days. Chowdh
Barisal Bulls' co-owner to face punishment
Undeterred by the status and domination Abdul Awal Chowdhury Vulu has in the cricket fraternity of Bangladesh, the co-owner of Barisal Bulls, one of the franchises of the Banglades
Best performers at the end of group stage
Kumara Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Shahid Afridi, Marlon Samuels, Darren Sammy, Shoaib Malik- There are almost all the superstar of Twenty/20 cricket in AKS Bangladesh Premier
Riders eliminates Bulls and Victorians with a single win
Another bad day has passed for Barisal Bulls, situating in the bottom most position of the point table, they had literally nothing to lose prior to the game but winning it would de
Barisal to play Rangpur in their last match
AKS Bangladesh Premier League- BPL 2016 will have two matches today. Today in the first match of the day the Rangpur Riders will take on the Barisal Bulls. The match will start at
Mushfiq happy at Bulls' performance
Barisal Bulls captain Mushfiqur Rahim is happy that his team found a way to win. He wants to finish AKS Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016 with a win. Bulls have won only four out