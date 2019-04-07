Barinder Sran News
Mumbai Indians make a unique punishment for the late arrival of their players
It is always important for the cricketers to maintain some disciplines both in the field and off the field. Various steps are taken to maintain these disciplines for the 22-yard ga
Three players KXIP should release before the auction
Kings XI Punjab is also a team with many failures like Delhi Daredevils in the history of the Indian Premier League. In the last edition also they failed to enter playoffs.[caption
India's Mustafizur makes a dream debut against Australia
Jannatul Naym PiealIndia might have lost their first of the five-match ODI series against Australia by five wickets at the WACA on Tuesday, but the match most probably has witnesse