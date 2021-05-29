Barbados Tridents News
Morris, Amir get CPL gigs
30 overseas players have been signed to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2021.The tournament will run from August 28 to September 19.Chris Morris will make his CPL debut
Jamaica Tallawahs sign Shakib for CPL 2021
Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will play for Jamaica Tallawahs in this year's edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The franchise has confirmed the signing of
Watch: Rashid Khan and Andre Russell shares a lighter moment after bails failed to fall
Rashid Khan and Andre Russell shared a lighter moment between them in a CPL match. after bails failed to fall down off Rashid Khan's bowling.This year’s Caribbean Premier League is
Watch: Rashid Khan hits a thunderous six in CPL 20
Rashid Khan smashed a sensational six off the first ball he faced in this year's Caribbean Premier League. His thunderous hit came against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Rashid Khan
'I've always admired his captaincy' - Viv Richards on Kieron Pollard
West indies great Sir Vivian Richards mentions Kieron Pollard best as captain and expects that he’ll provide West Indies a good support with his captaincy skills.Pollard, who playe
Alex Hales to make a comeback in England national team?
England’s newly appointed coach Chris Silverwood has talked about the possible return of England batsman Alex Hales and said that still Hales has a lot of opportunity to enter into
Video: Chris Jordan takes a stunning caught and bowled catch
Caught and bowled catches are rarely witnessed in the game of cricket and not many bowlers have managed to accomplish it. Only very few players with good reflexes have grabbed it.D
Shakib's Barbados qualify to the final
Shakib Al Hasan had an off day in the office, but his side managed to qualify to the final after beating Trinbago Knight Riders in Qualifier - 2.After Barbados were sent to bat fir
Shakib flops as Barbados Tridents lose in the CPL first qualifier
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan flops unfortunately as well as his team Barbados Tridents as they lose the first qualifier match by 30 runs against Guyana Amazon Warriors on
Shakib shines again as Barbados Tridents qualify for the playoffs
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan again shows his clinical all-round performance in his second match with Barbados Tridents against St Lucia Zouks on Sunday in the seventh sea
Shakib shines on CPL return
Shakib Al Hasan produced an all-round performance on his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) return for Barbados Tridents against St Kitts.It was a perfect outing for Bangladesh all-rou
Kieron Pollard returns home to the Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2019
West Indian power-hitter Kieron Pollard will play for his home franchise Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the first time in his career. Trinbago Kni