Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2016 News
thumb

Bangladesh drop to 11th in ranking after Zimbabwe T20Is

Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh dropped to 11th position from 10th in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 ranking following their disastrous outcome in the four-match T20I se

thumb

Chigumbura calls time on Zimbabwe captaincy

Jannatul Naym PiealZimbabwe star Elton Chigumbura, who made his return after a short gap of two matches and led his side to an emphatic 18-run victory over Bangladesh in the fourth

thumb

Shakib among T20I&#039;s Top 10

Jannatul Naym PiealWorld number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan reached another milestone during the fourth and final T20I against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khuln

thumb

Shakib grabs 50th T20I wicket

Jannatul Naym PiealShakib Al Hasan has picked up his 50th wicket in T20I cricket during the fourth and final T20I against Zimbabwe at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Frid

thumb

Shakib on brink of becoming first BD bowler to take 50 wickets in T20Is

Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh's iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is on the verge of another great milestone. Just a fortnight ago he became only the sixth all-rounder in the hist

thumb

Live: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I

Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh and the visiting Zimbabwe will head into the final of the four-match T20I series on Friday at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna with the hosts le

thumb

Sabbir or Masakadza: Who will become Man of the Series?

Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh and Zimbabwe will lock horns against each for the last time today in the four-match T20I series at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna. Thanks to Z

thumb

Tamim, Sunny likely for Friday&#039;s finale

Jannatul Naym PiealToo much experiment cost Bangladesh the third match of the four-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on Thursday. As a result, Friday's fourth and final match has

thumb

Bangladesh play their 50th T20I on Friday

Jannatul Naym PiealNovember 28, 2006 - Bangladesh played their first ever T20I match against Zimbabwe at the Khulna Divisional Stadium. January 22, 2016 - after around 9 years and

thumb

Brian Vitori accused of illegal bowling action

Abeda AshrafZimbabwe’s young pace sensation Brian Vitori has been accused of suspected bowling action; after the third match of the series at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna

thumb

&#039;We will have to stick to our plans in the next match&#039; - Mashrafe

Bangladesh lost the winning streak yesterday quite unexpectedly in the third match of the T20 series against Zimbabwe. The experimental team failed to deliver the professional perf

thumb

Can Sabbir surpass Shakib?

Jannatul Naym PiealSabbir Rahman is regarded as the only T20 specialist of Bangladesh national fold. And he has been on top of his game throughout the ongoing four-match T20I serie

