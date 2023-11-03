
bangladesh vs west indies News
thumb

Sri Lanka set an unwanted record in ODI World Cup

In the 33rd match of the ongoingWorld Cup, Sri Lanka was blown away by India. In reply to India's 357 runs, theLankans were all out for just 55 runs. As a result, Bangladesh is rel

thumb

Shakib receives NOC for T20x in UAE

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has finally granted the Non Objection Certificate (NOC) to all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the T20x league in Dubai.Confirming the issue, BCB cricket

thumb

Challenges of Team Tigers

Saleque SufiIn the midst of a long season, Bangladesh cricket team is poised for two back to back bilateral series against lower rated Zimbabwe and West Indies. Two key members of

thumb

Bangladesh to play in USA?

In the year 2018, Bangladesh have a quite busy schedule and in June-July they will be touring West Indies to play two Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is. In this series, Bangladesh ha

app-banner

