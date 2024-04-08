
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2024
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2024 News
thumb

Kamindu Mendis wins the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for March 2024

Kamindu Mendis beat Irish talented pacer Mark Adair and Kiwi speedster Matt Henry to clinch the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for March 2024. Mendis became the third Sri Lank

thumb

Shanto urges to give time to the young team and also expects to have extensive preparations for Test Cricket

Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha

thumb

"There's no rivalry. It's just a match between two nations" - Dhananjaya De Silva

Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha

thumb

Shanto reluctant to give excuses behind the batting failure

Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha

thumb

Shanto expects Litton to make a comeback

Litton Das has been in barren form for a long period of time. From limited version Cricket to the longest version of the game - Litton is having a serious rough patch. But after be

thumb

"The expectations I had, I got even more from him" - Shanto on Shakib's comeback

Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha

thumb

Sri Lanka complete the whitewash job despite a late heroic from Mehidy Miraz

Bangladesh have been beaten ins and outs in both of the test matches. They lost the second test match at Chattogram by a huge margin of 192 runs on Wednesday (3rd April). Mehidy Ha

thumb

I think Bangladesh played well today: Silverwood

Bangladesh are on the brink ofdefeat in the Chattogram Test. On the fifth day of the match, Bangladesh haveto score 243 runs with 3 wickets in hand. Unless something miraculous hap

thumb

Our domestic cricket game and the international game are very different: Mominul

Bangladesh are on the brink ofdefeat in the Chattogram Test. At the end of the fourth day's play, the Tigers aretrailing by 243 runs. Bangladesh will have to do something miraculou

thumb

Bangladesh on the verge of another huge defeat to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh are one the verge of gliding down to another massive defeat to Sri Lanka. Bangladesh are 268-7 after the day 4 off Chattogram test and need 243 more runs to win the game

thumb

Dinesh Chandimal withdraws himself from squad in middle of second Test

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka meet inthe second Test in Chattogram. Sri Lanka became a team of 10 on the fourth day.Dinesh Chandimal withdrew his name midway through the Test. It is kno

thumb

Sri Lanka to bat one more session to get 500 runs on board

Sri Lanka are way ahead of Bangladesh after the day 3 in Chattogram test. Bangladesh were bowled out for only 178 runs and were trailing Sri Lanka by a mountainous 353 runs. Only M

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.