
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2017
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2017 News
thumb

Mashrafe to play with pains

Once again, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s struggle for come back in international cricket hardened his life. It has been almost eight weeks since Mashrafe played his last limited over mat

thumb

Soumya focuses on big score against Sri Lanka

Once regarded as the most promising opening partner of team Bangladesh, Soumya Sarkar has been in ups and downs with the bat since long. In the Test series against New Zealand, Sou

thumb

Mustafizur gains 'full fitness' certificate

Withstanding long struggle with injuries, Mustafizur Rahman has now been certified as ‘fully fit’ by national team physiotherapist Mario Villavarayen. The positive gesture came on

thumb

'I'm not pleased at all' says Taskin Ahmed

He is not but anything nearly rookie in white dress. Taskin Ahmed, one of the most premier pacers of Bangladesh in one day cricket has spent a Test career of three matches, two of

thumb

Pujara not writing off Bangladesh

India will look to continue their winning run when they take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad fro

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.