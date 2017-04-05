Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2016-17 News
Story behind Mashrafe's sudden retirement
Mashrafe Mortaza, one of the most successful captain of Bangladesh has announced his retirement from Twenty/20 Internationals tonight. It is being said that there are some issues w
Courtney Walsh's advice to the Pacers
This was a big doubt ahead of the New Zealand series that what will be the performance of Bangladesh Cricket team pacers in the tour. [Read in Bangla: পেসারদের কোর্টনি ওয়ালশের উপদে
Bangladesh remain ahead of Pakistan
The top eight teams of the ICC One Day rankings will play the Champions Trophy 2017. Bangladesh Cricket team already have secured their place for the tournament. But the ranking is
Lawmakers frustrated over Bangladesh's recent poor form
A number of lawmakers at the parliament on Tuesday expressed deep frustration over poor performance of Bangladesh national cricket and football teams in recent times. They sought t
Tigers to reach Dhaka Jan 25
Bangladesh Cricket team will return to Dhaka, tomorrow (Wednesday) after a tour of almost two months in Australia and New Zealand. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বুধবার রাতে ঢাকায় ফিরবে বাংল
Papon puts sarcastic remarks regarding Shakib's historic double ton
Shakib Al Hasan made history during the first innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, when he slammed a career-high 217 to become Bangladesh's all-time individ
Bangladesh lose 3 points following NZ Tests
There came some noteworthy changes in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Rankings following the end of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand
'Catch miss is a big disease'
Bangladesh have finished off the bilateral away series against New Zealand without a single win. Rather they were handed defeats in all the matches. But things could have been diff
Tamim takes the blame, says he has 'committed a crime'
The second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Christchurch meant something more than special for the dashing opener Tamim Iqbal. Because maybe just for one match, but still
New Zealand seal the series with a clean sweep
Bangladesh batting line up spoiled the show for their team in the second successive Test match as New Zealand wrapped up the series 2 – 0 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Mond
Another Clean sweep for New Zealand
A Bangladesh batting implosion saw New Zealand cruise to a comfortable nine wicket win in the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday. Bangladesh were all out for 173
Live: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Second Test, Day-4
Shakib's late strikes have helped Bangladesh bounce back over New Zealand in the second day of the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The hosts still trail by 29 runs with t