Bangladesh vs Netherlands News
thumb

I told them to fight back: BCB president after Netherlands defeat

Bangladesh is spending a WorldCup full of failures. After losing to England, New Zealand, India, and SouthAfrica, they finally lost to the Netherlands yesterday. In such a situatio

thumb

We also want to try and get the ICC's attention: Bas de Leede

The epic journey of the Netherlands in the World Cup continues. After defeating South Africa, who are in flying form, this time the Dutch defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs. Such

thumb

It wasn't the easiest track to bat on: De Leede after win against Bangladesh

The Netherlands fairytalecontinues at the World Cup. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win over theTigers.The Netherl

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan mercilessly booed by Bangladeshi fans at Eden Gardens

Bangladesh is spinning in thecircle of consecutive losses in the World Cup. The time is not going well for thecaptain Shakib Al Hasan. The Tigers superstar is doing very well with

thumb

We’ve said earlier we want to go till the semis: Meekeren

Bangladesh tasted the fifthdefeat in a row in the World Cup. An 87-run loss to associate countryNetherlands virtually ended the Tigers' dream of semis. All batters failed.Shakib, w

thumb

It is very hard to do a turnaround: Shakib after 87-run defeat against Netherlands

Shakib Al Hasan accepts thethirteenth edition of the ongoing World Cup in India as the worst World Cupever for Bangladesh. The Bangladesh captain thinks that the Tigers have not ye

thumb

We are putting the work in and getting some of those rewards: Edwards

The fairy tale of the Netherlandsin the World Cup continues. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win on Saturday (Octob

thumb

It is very difficult to digest: Shakib after Netherlands defeat

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain ofthe Bangladesh team commented that it is difficult to digest Bangladesh'sdefeat in the World Cup against the Netherlands. However, such results canha

thumb

Netherlands record biggest win as associate country against full-member team

Orange is called the color ofpositivity. The orange-jerseyed Netherlands seem to be proving themselves verywell in the ongoing World Cup. Against the Netherlands, Bangladesh again

thumb

Very unlike the Bangladesh team: Shakib after 87-run defeat against Netherlands

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasanhas blamed their poor batting display after their miserable 87-run defeatagainst Netherlands in the ICC ODI World Cup on Saturday (October 28) inK

thumb

Live: Netherlands bat first, Taskin back in Bangladesh squad

Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup match at the Eden Gardensin Kolkata on Saturday (October 28).Both the teams have made

thumb

We're targeting to win every game: Edwards ahead of Bangladesh game

The Netherlands was the onlyassociate member with Test playing teams in the Super League. Much like a fairytale, the Dutch have made it to the World Cup. This is not the end! Defea

