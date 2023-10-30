Bangladesh vs Netherlands News
I told them to fight back: BCB president after Netherlands defeat
Bangladesh is spending a WorldCup full of failures. After losing to England, New Zealand, India, and SouthAfrica, they finally lost to the Netherlands yesterday. In such a situatio
We also want to try and get the ICC's attention: Bas de Leede
The epic journey of the Netherlands in the World Cup continues. After defeating South Africa, who are in flying form, this time the Dutch defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs. Such
It wasn't the easiest track to bat on: De Leede after win against Bangladesh
The Netherlands fairytalecontinues at the World Cup. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win over theTigers.The Netherl
Shakib Al Hasan mercilessly booed by Bangladeshi fans at Eden Gardens
Bangladesh is spinning in thecircle of consecutive losses in the World Cup. The time is not going well for thecaptain Shakib Al Hasan. The Tigers superstar is doing very well with
We’ve said earlier we want to go till the semis: Meekeren
Bangladesh tasted the fifthdefeat in a row in the World Cup. An 87-run loss to associate countryNetherlands virtually ended the Tigers' dream of semis. All batters failed.Shakib, w
It is very hard to do a turnaround: Shakib after 87-run defeat against Netherlands
Shakib Al Hasan accepts thethirteenth edition of the ongoing World Cup in India as the worst World Cupever for Bangladesh. The Bangladesh captain thinks that the Tigers have not ye
We are putting the work in and getting some of those rewards: Edwards
The fairy tale of the Netherlandsin the World Cup continues. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win on Saturday (Octob
It is very difficult to digest: Shakib after Netherlands defeat
Shakib Al Hasan, the captain ofthe Bangladesh team commented that it is difficult to digest Bangladesh'sdefeat in the World Cup against the Netherlands. However, such results canha
Netherlands record biggest win as associate country against full-member team
Orange is called the color ofpositivity. The orange-jerseyed Netherlands seem to be proving themselves verywell in the ongoing World Cup. Against the Netherlands, Bangladesh again
Very unlike the Bangladesh team: Shakib after 87-run defeat against Netherlands
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasanhas blamed their poor batting display after their miserable 87-run defeatagainst Netherlands in the ICC ODI World Cup on Saturday (October 28) inK
Live: Netherlands bat first, Taskin back in Bangladesh squad
Netherlands have won the toss andelected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup match at the Eden Gardensin Kolkata on Saturday (October 28).Both the teams have made
We're targeting to win every game: Edwards ahead of Bangladesh game
The Netherlands was the onlyassociate member with Test playing teams in the Super League. Much like a fairytale, the Dutch have made it to the World Cup. This is not the end! Defea