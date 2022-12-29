Bangladesh vs India 2022 News
Litton Das achieves career-best ICC Test rankings in Bangladesh cricket history
Bangladesh star cricketer LittonDas’ performance in the recently-concluded Test series against India saw amemorable rise in the ICC Test rankings. The 28-year-old batter scored 141
Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach
Russell Domingo has resigned asthe head coach of Bangladesh. He informed about his decision to BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday (December 27).After the end of the last Test
Babar Azam achieves career-best position in ICC Test Batting rankings
Pakistan captain Babar Azam hadbeen in great form in batting at the home series against England despite the team’spoor form. In addition to a century in the three-match Test series
Zakir's second innings batting is a blueprint for us: Allan Donald
Bangladesh batter Zakir Hasan hasbeen a constant performer in domestic cricket for a long time. But he wasn’tgetting a chance in the national team. At last, he got a chance in the
Bangladesh want to bat first and make 350-380 runs in the second Test
Bangladesh pace bowling coachAllan Donald says that they want to bat first in the second Test against Indiain Dhaka, which starts tomorrow and as the wicket seems dry, it will be e
Shakib fit to bowl in the second Test against India
Bangladesh Test captain Shakib AlHasan could not bowl much in the first Test against India due to an injury. Butthe news of relief in the Bangladesh camp is Shakib is available to
KL Rahul picks up injury, participation in the second Test is uncertain
Regular captain Rohit Sharma isout of the team due to injury. So KL Rahul is leading the team in the Testseries against Bangladesh. This time Rahul also got injured. His participat
All I wanted was to bat long: Zakir after debut century, Rahul Dravid congratulates him
Bangladesh opener scored acentury on his debut in the ongoing Test against India in Chattogram. After theday’s play, Zakir said that he wanted to bat throughout the whole day.India
Zakir scores century on debut but India close in on victory
India are the favorite to win thefirst Test against Bangladesh after day four at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadiumin Chattogram. Bangladesh need 241 runs more to win while India need 4
Mountains to climb for Bangladesh in next two days as India give 513-run target
India give a huge target of 513runs to hosts Bangladesh and in command after day three in the first of the two-matchTest series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.In th
Shakib is not captaincy material: Danish Kaneria
Former Pakistan spinner DanishKaneria has lately cast doubt on Shakib Al Hasan's ability to lead as captain.He said that Shakib was responsible for Bangladesh’s miserable situation
Bangladesh wear special jersey on the occasion of Victory Day
Bangladesh got independence on 16December 1971. After 9 months of long struggle and a few years of sacrifices,the victory of Bangladesh against the Pakistani invaders was confirmed