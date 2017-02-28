Bangladesh vs India 2017 News
Bishan Singh Bedi to work with Mehedi Hasan
Off-Spinner Mehedi Hasan Miraz got only two wickets in the sole Test match series against India. The number of wickets were not plenty but he was able to win lot of hearts during
'I'm not pleased at all' says Taskin Ahmed
He is not but anything nearly rookie in white dress. Taskin Ahmed, one of the most premier pacers of Bangladesh in one day cricket has spent a Test career of three matches, two of
Mushfiq hopeful for more bilateral series in India
The Bangladesh Cricket Team has returned home after the end of a historic tour from India. Tigers reached Dhaka airport on Tuesday. Captain Mushfiqur is hopeful for regular hospita
Mehedi Hasan Miraz takes lesson from Ravichandran Ashwin
Mehedi Hasan Miraz, the surprise invention of Bangladesh cricket team who appeared from England series played last few months back. He took 19 wickets from two innings on his debut
Kamrul Islam Rabbi: The symbol of resistance
In the thick of ups and downs in the first ever away Test encounter for Bangladesh against India, performances of a particular batsman is among discussions despite his ineligibilit
Tigers reach home today
Bangladesh national squad is going to land in home on Tuesday after completion of the one off Test series against neighboring India. Tigers are supposed to keep their feet on groun
Ishant justified his outrageous wicket celebration
[caption id="attachment_67259" align="aligncenter" width="960"] Ishant was banned for one Test against South Africa.[/caption]Pacer Ishant Sharma and Sabbir Rahman were seen being
Reason why Ashwin had to take Mushfiq's autograph
Ravichandran Ashwin, who became the fastest bowler to take 250 wickets in Tests, got the ball autographed by Mushfiqur Rahim, who was his 250th Test victim. [বাংলায় পড়ুন মুশফিকের অ
Mushfiqur makes clear he will quit neither captaincy nor wicketkeeping
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s President Nazmul Hasan Papon a few days ago had stated that they had been thinking about Mushfiqur Rahim's captaincy and wicketkeeping, and could r
Unfortunately we don't have a Virat Kohli in our team: Mushfiqur
Earlier in his press conference, India skipper Virat Kohli had stated that nothing else, but just the 'basic batting technique' would have been enough to save Bangladesh from losin
Timely knock from Mahmudullah Riyad
[caption id="attachment_67200" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Shakib and Mahmudullah running between the wicket - bdcrictime.com[/caption]Middle order batsman Mahmudullah Riyad h
Kohli not surprised at Bangladesh's resistance
India beat Bangladesh in the one-off Test in quite a convincing manner. True. But before sealing the thumping victory, India had to labour real hard, for the stubborn Tigers were n