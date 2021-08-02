
Bangladesh vs England 2021 News
IPL could delay Bangladesh-England series

Reports suggest England may delay their white-ball tour of Bangladesh schedule to take place in September-October.The two teams were due to play three ODIs and as many T20Is ahead

BCB confirms England series postponement

England's white-ball tour of Bangladesh has been postponed, as confirmed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).The tour was expected to have three T20Is alongside three ODIs (as pa

Buttler could skip IPL for Bangladesh tour

Jos Buttler may not be available for Rajasthan Royals in the remainder of IPL 2021 as England will be touring Bangladesh and Pakistan at that time.England and Wales Cricket Board (

Shakib, Fizz to be unavailable for IPL's UAE leg

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman will not be given No Objection Certificates (NOC) for the postponed part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.The remaining 31

England may not send full-strength team to Bangladesh

Several top England players may opt to skip limited-overs tour of Bangladesh this year.Ashley Giles, the managing director of England men's team, has hinted that Bangladesh would n

England players may miss remainder of IPL

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director Ashley Giles has hinted at English players not taking part in the remaining part of IPL 2021.The IPL had to be called off after 29 ma

Australia to tour Bangladesh this year

Australia will make a first tour to Bangladesh since 2017. The series will not include Test matches.[caption id="attachment_159253" align="alignnone" width="640"] Bangladesh and Au

What 2021 holds for Bangladesh

Bangladesh men's team will play at least 41 international matches in year 2021. The number of matches will however go up-and-down depending on circumstances.Keeping the postponed s

