Bangladesh vs England 2016 News
thumb

Looking Back: Bangladesh's first Test win against England on this day

Two years ago, on this day (October 30, 2016), Bangladesh sealed a memorable Test win against England in Dhaka.Mehedi Hasan Miraz’s spin grandeur in both innings paved Bangladesh’s

thumb

I risked my future by opting out of Bangladesh tour: Alex Hales

English right-handed opening batsman Alex Hales, after smashing yet another ODI ton Barbados against West Indies on his return, has admitted that he risked his England future by op

thumb

Morgan still unhappy with Bangladesh tour

The England Cricket team toured Bangladesh two months ago before they started a four month long marathon series against former world champions Indian Cricket team in India. Eon Mor

thumb

BCB to file a lawsuit against England if &#039;Ball Tampering&#039; will be proved

The highest authority of cricket in the country, Bangladesh Cricket Board is investigating a probable incident of ball tampering during the last international encounter between the

thumb

Only Batsman to score 1000 runs in BPL History

Mushfiqur Rahim, skipper of Barisal Bulls, became the first Bangladeshi batsman to reach 1000-run milestone in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday at the Sher-e-Bangla Na

thumb

&#039;&#039;Perhaps England should play 5 tests with Bangladesh&#039;&#039;

The Australian Cricket team batting team went all-out for only 85 runs in Hobart test. They lost the previous test as well, against South Africa in Perth with a huge margin of 177

thumb

&#039;Bangladesh would not have scored even 100 runs if India played there&#039; - Sourav Ganguly

England has begun their India tour quite vigorously after losing to Bangladesh in the previous series. Scoring a 537 runs in the first innings left India in an anarchy in the first

thumb

Bangladesh is safe for International Cricket

The Bangladesh tour of Englan Cricket Team has ended recently. Alistair Cook and his boys have returned already. But the praise for Bangladesh is still going on in England. The Eng

thumb

Bangladesh and Pakistan are not same

England cricket team have ended their Bangladesh tour with out any difficulty. ‎England toured after the green signal of Reg Dickason, Director of Security Management at England an

thumb

&quot;I challenged the players to stand up&quot; - Hathurusingha

So what did happen in between the sessions of the third day of the second and final Test against England remained a mystery until Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha revea

thumb

ECB chairman thanks BCB and Bangladesh government, praises Tigers

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Colin Graves has praised the security system the England cricket team got in Bangladesh tour. He also says it a safe country to play

thumb

Legends put big clap for Mehedi Miraz

Mehedi Hasan Miraz the new sensation of Bangladesh cricket has snatched all the light of the Rocket Bangladesh-England Test Series. This spinning all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz has

