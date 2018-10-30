Bangladesh vs England 2016 News
Looking Back: Bangladesh's first Test win against England on this day
Two years ago, on this day (October 30, 2016), Bangladesh sealed a memorable Test win against England in Dhaka.Mehedi Hasan Miraz’s spin grandeur in both innings paved Bangladesh’s
I risked my future by opting out of Bangladesh tour: Alex Hales
English right-handed opening batsman Alex Hales, after smashing yet another ODI ton Barbados against West Indies on his return, has admitted that he risked his England future by op
Morgan still unhappy with Bangladesh tour
The England Cricket team toured Bangladesh two months ago before they started a four month long marathon series against former world champions Indian Cricket team in India. Eon Mor
BCB to file a lawsuit against England if 'Ball Tampering' will be proved
The highest authority of cricket in the country, Bangladesh Cricket Board is investigating a probable incident of ball tampering during the last international encounter between the
Only Batsman to score 1000 runs in BPL History
Mushfiqur Rahim, skipper of Barisal Bulls, became the first Bangladeshi batsman to reach 1000-run milestone in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday at the Sher-e-Bangla Na
''Perhaps England should play 5 tests with Bangladesh''
The Australian Cricket team batting team went all-out for only 85 runs in Hobart test. They lost the previous test as well, against South Africa in Perth with a huge margin of 177
'Bangladesh would not have scored even 100 runs if India played there' - Sourav Ganguly
England has begun their India tour quite vigorously after losing to Bangladesh in the previous series. Scoring a 537 runs in the first innings left India in an anarchy in the first
Bangladesh is safe for International Cricket
The Bangladesh tour of Englan Cricket Team has ended recently. Alistair Cook and his boys have returned already. But the praise for Bangladesh is still going on in England. The Eng
Bangladesh and Pakistan are not same
England cricket team have ended their Bangladesh tour with out any difficulty. England toured after the green signal of Reg Dickason, Director of Security Management at England an
"I challenged the players to stand up" - Hathurusingha
So what did happen in between the sessions of the third day of the second and final Test against England remained a mystery until Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha revea
ECB chairman thanks BCB and Bangladesh government, praises Tigers
England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chairman Colin Graves has praised the security system the England cricket team got in Bangladesh tour. He also says it a safe country to play
Legends put big clap for Mehedi Miraz
Mehedi Hasan Miraz the new sensation of Bangladesh cricket has snatched all the light of the Rocket Bangladesh-England Test Series. This spinning all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz has