Bangladesh vs Australia 2015 News
thumb

BCB to announce Test squad on 19 August

Australia cricket team are all set to make a tour to Bangladesh for two-match Test series after long-awaited 11 years. Prior to the series beginner against the mighty Australia, Ba

thumb

Australia is making excuses once again regarding Bangladesh tour

World champion Australia postponed and later cancelled the scheduled tour of Bangladesh in 2015 siting security concerns after the terrorist attack in Gulshan Holy Artisan Bakery.

thumb

CA reconsiders Australia - Bangladesh series

After some overreaction shown by the cricket concerned authorities of the World Champion Australia on security issues, Cricket Australia has again said that they are eager to arran

thumb

Bangladesh squad announced for Australia series

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 14 member Bangladesh squad for the first Test match against Australia Cricket starting at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong

thumb

Hopes regenerated for Australia series

After a lengthy discussion with visiting Australian Security Observers, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has informed that the Australian observers has expressed their sat

thumb

BCB XI announced for Australia

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the BCB 13 men squad for the three-day tour match against Australia starting at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Fatullah on 03 Octob

