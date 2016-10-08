Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2016 News
Reasons why Tigers struggling at the death
In modern cricket, whether in T20 or ODI, scoring runs at the death plays a major role in scoring big totals or chasing big totals. Scoring minimum of 80 runs or more than 100 runs
The boy entered the stadium with a hundred taka ticket
The supporter who entered the field illegally during the third and final match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, was locating in the grand stand of East gallery at the Sher – E –
Bangladesh-Afghanistan series and some records
The Rocket ODI series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan has come to an end yesterday. By clinching wins in the first and the last match of the series Bangladesh team has managed t
Watch Highlights: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI
Bangladesh have finally got their 100th ODI win beating Afghanistan in the final ODI of Rocket series at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Tigers seal the series by
Watch Bangladesh's 100th ODI victory moment
Man of the Series award goes to Tamim
Tamim Iqbal becomes Man of the Series in the Rocket ODI series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Tamim scored 218 runs in three ODIs with one fifty and one century at an average
Tigers register sixth consecutive home series win
Mashrafe wants to come with fresh mindset
Bangladesh National Cricket Team is going to face Afghanistan National Cricket team in the third and the last one-day international match of the three match bilateral series tomorr
Bangladesh take on Afghanistan in series decider
In the series decider third ODI, Bangladesh national cricket team will face Afghanistan tomorrow at Sher-E-Bangla-National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. This day-night match is schedul
"I am confident that I will do well" - Mosharraf Hossain
Before the third and the last match of the three match Bangladesh-Afghanistan ODI series, one change has come in Bangladesh team. Mosharraf Hossain Rubel has replaced pacer Rubel H
'We are lucky not to lose the series by now' - Mashrafe Bin Mortaza
Bangladesh one day skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, in a press briefing prior to the third and final match of the three match ODI series against Afghanistan, termed the loss in the se
2nd Rocket ODI becomes a part of world record
Afghanistan have beaten Bangladesh once again in One Day International cricket. The associate 'giant' defeated hosts Bangladesh by 2 wickets in the second of the Rocket ODI series