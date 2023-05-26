Bangladesh U-19 News
Bangladesh U-19 team planning a tri-series against India and England
The U-19 World Cup will be heldin Sri Lanka at the beginning of next year i.e. in January. That's why theBangladesh U-19 team have started preparations quite early. As part of this
Rabby fights alone but Bangladesh U-19 lose to Pakistan U-19 by 9 wickets
The five-match ODI series betweenthe host Bangladesh U-19 and the visiting Pakistan U-19 team is underway.Bangladesh did not perform as expected in the first match of the series.Pa
India, Bangladesh to lock horns in U-19 CWC quarter-final
The group stage of the 2022 ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup ended with a qualifying shootout between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe and two centuries of India's star-studded line-up
BCB reschedules Pakistan U-19 series
Pakistan U-19 team's tour of Bangladesh has been pushed back by five days considering a nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus transmission.The week-long lockdown has started on M
Pakistan U-19 announce squad for Bangladesh tour
Pakistan U-19 will tour Bangladesh for one Youth Test and five-match Youth ODI series next month.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 20-member squad for the tour.Pakistan
Bangladesh U-19 camp scheduled in Sylhet
A 31-member Bangladesh U-19 squad has been named for a two-week practice camp in Sylhet.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made an arrangement of hosting the U-19 team's practice i
BCB postpone U-19 training camp
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) postponed the training camp of Bangladesh U-19 after three players tested positive for COVID-19.The COVID-19 situation has hampered the cricketing ac
BCB extends contract with U-19 coach
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to extend the contracts of Bangladesh Under-19 head coach Naveed Nawaz.The BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury informed that the board has d
BCB extends contract with Richard Stoiner
Richard Stonier started working as a trainer in Bangladesh High Performance Unit from July 2016. The fitness of the players of the World Cup winning Bangladesh U-19 team was mainta
Bangladesh Under-19s clean sweep Sri lanka Under-19s
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 50 runs on the world record day of Tawhid Hridoy. With this win, Bnagladesh Under-19 Cricket Team clinched the series by 4-0. The first match was aband
Tawhid Hridoy makes world record in U19 cricket
Tawhid Hridoy becomes the first-ever batsman to score three consecutive hundreds in the history of U19 cricket.Bangladesh's U19 star Tawhid Hridoy is having the series of his life
Towhid's ton cruises Bangladesh U19 to series victory
Another eventful day for Bangladesh U19 team as they clinch the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka U19 courtesy of an outstanding knock by Towhid Hridoy once again.There is no