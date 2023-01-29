bangladesh premire league News
Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah star for Comilla Victorians in BPL 2023
Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and pacesetter Naseem Shah starred in Comilla Victorians' win over Khulna Tigers during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) i
Amir and Imad continue to shine in BPL 2023
Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim played for their Sylhet Strikers team against the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Saturday.Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasi
David Malan credits BPL for improved spin game
England batsman David Malan admitted that representing different sides in the Bangladesh Premier League and Dhaka Premier League has helped him learn more about playing in differen
Dhaka Dominators vs Khulna Tigers, BPL Match 3, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The new-look Dhaka Dominators will start their BPL 2023 campaign against the Khulna Tigers in Game 3 of Bangladesh Premier League 2023. The game is scheduled to take place on Janua
No local players to be allowed to play foreign franchise league during BPL
The schedule of the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) for the next three years has been finalized in a meetingof the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) held on July 17. According to thesc
Watch: Mashrafe's brilliant catch against Khulna Titans
Defending champion Rangpur Riders came back into the competition with a thrilling 8 runs win against Khulna Titans. On Sunday, Riders, playing their back to back matches, successf
Anamul eclipses Shakib
Anamul Haque Bijoy has got a fifty after a long time. Today’s fifty against Rajshahi Kings is his first fifty in the fourth season of Bangladesh Premier League. On the way to his
Photo Album: BPL 4, Match 11, Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Titans
Comilla Victorians received the taste of one more defeat in the AKS Bangladesh Premier League 2016 as Khulna Titans beat them by 13 runs. After posting a total of 144 runs Khulna T
Live: Barisal Bulls decided to field first after winning the toss
Rangpur Riders and Barisal Bulls are all set to fight each other in the battle ground of Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Mushfiqur Rahim the skipper of Barisal Bulls has won the tos
Live: Dhaka Dynamites asked to bat first against Chittagong Vikings
In the first match of second phase of AKS Bangladesh Premier League 2016, home side Chittagong Vikings are going to face the table topper Dhaka Dynamites.Quick Link- ম্যাচটির বিস্ত
Photo Album: BPL 4, Match-8, Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans
In the eighth match of AKS Bangladesh Premier League 2016, Mahmudullah Riyad helped Khulna Titans to get another thrilling victory in the last over. He gave just one run and picked
Local batsmen dominating BPL
Local cricketers of Bangladesh have been playing extra-ordinary cricket so far in the ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League 2016. They are continue dominating with the bat as well