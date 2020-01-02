Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 News
Amla heaps praise on Mushfiqur, thanks for BPL opportunity
Ace Proteas batsman Hashim Amla, has made his first appearance in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) this season. The 36-year old is playing for Khulna Tigers in birth centenary tourn
Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory signed to Rangpur Rangers in BPL 2019-20
Rangpur Rangers have signed two of the Somerset County Cricket Club cricketer Tom Abell and Lewis Gregory for the forthcoming Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League scheduled to und
Mohammad Nabi to captain Rangpur Rangers in BPL 2019-20
Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi will lead Rangpur Rangers during the 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season as per the announcement of the franchise team.The 34-ye
Mahmudullah doubtful for start of BPL
A+ grade player of this Bangabandhu BPL 2019-20, Mahmudullah Riyad, is likely to miss first few matches for his franchise Chattogram Challengers due to a recently sustained hamstri
The new start date of BPL 2019 announced
The seventh edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will start from December 11 this year. Before that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the tournament on December 8.
BPL 2019 to bring all latest broadcasting technologies
Aiming to bring revolutions in the broadcasting standards, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken measures to install all the latest technologies in the field during the forthcom
JP Duminy to play for Rajshahi Kings in BPL 2019
Rajshahi Kings, the Bangladesh Premier League T20 franchise, have signed former South African all-rounder JP Duminy as one of their overseas signings for the upcoming BPL 2019-20,
Morgan set for BPL debut
Nearly three years back it was Eoin Morgan who refused to land in Bangladesh as his side England were on for a bilateral tour. The Englishman is now available to play BPL 2019-20.