Bangladesh Premier League 2018 News
thumb

David Warner set to return in field following injury scare

Former Aussie vice-captain David Warner is reportedly set to return in field action after recovering from an elbow surgery.Warner returned midway from the Bangladesh Premier League

thumb

Watch: Alex Hales's 100 run against Chittagong Vikings

Twin centuries from Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw have sealed a comfortable 72-run victory for Rangpur Riders over Chittagong Vikings in Chattogram.[caption id="attachment_114261" a

thumb

Watch: Afridi's bizarre dismissal against Chittagong Vikings

The sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) saw yet another thriller where Mushfiqur Rahim's classic knock outclassed Thisara Perera's thunderous knock to clinch a nai

thumb

David Warner to lead Sylhet Sixers in BPL 2019

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Sylhet Sixers authority intents to make a change in captaincy for the sixth edition of the competition.National team all-rounder Nasir Hos

thumb

Riders ride in with explosive trio

The sixth season of the Bangladesh Premier League is rescheduled to start from January 5, 2019.Seven franchise teams bid for a total number of 186 local cricketers and 365 overseas

thumb

Prices of all drafted cricketers of BPL 2018

On Sunday, the players draft for the sixth season of the Bangladesh Premier League was held. Seven franchise teams have formed their respective teams.Let’s have a look to the price

thumb

'We were keen to take Ashraful' says Vikings owner

After serving five year long ban, former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful has returned in the Bangladesh Premier League scenario. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিশ্বকাপের দলে ঠাঁই পাবে আশরাফুল

thumb

I love playing in Bangladesh: Williams

Kesrick Williams, who played for Rajshahi Kings in the last Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) talked about his journey in Bangladesh and expressed how he loves playing the game of cr

thumb

Rajshahi Kings sign Jonker and Qais

For the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Rajshahi Kings have signed South African batsman Chrisitaan Jonker and teenage Afghan bowler Qais Ahmed.On Saturday,

thumb

BPL players' draft postponed

The players’ draft for the Bangladesh Premier League 2018 season has been postponed.Putting the reason in front, BPL governing council said the change has made due to the upcoming

thumb

de Villiers to join Rangpur Riders?

Former South African master mind AB de Villiers will probably be seen in the sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.After snorkeling in the franchise based cricket leagues

thumb

BPL will be held in scheduled time: BCB President

Bangladesh Cricket Board President Mr. Nazmul Hasan Papon assured about the schedule of the forthcoming Bangladesh Premier League and said it will be on date in January. [নিউজটি বা

