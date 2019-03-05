Bangladesh Premier League 2018 News
David Warner set to return in field following injury scare
Former Aussie vice-captain David Warner is reportedly set to return in field action after recovering from an elbow surgery.Warner returned midway from the Bangladesh Premier League
Watch: Alex Hales's 100 run against Chittagong Vikings
Twin centuries from Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw have sealed a comfortable 72-run victory for Rangpur Riders over Chittagong Vikings in Chattogram.[caption id="attachment_114261" a
Watch: Afridi's bizarre dismissal against Chittagong Vikings
The sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) saw yet another thriller where Mushfiqur Rahim's classic knock outclassed Thisara Perera's thunderous knock to clinch a nai
David Warner to lead Sylhet Sixers in BPL 2019
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Sylhet Sixers authority intents to make a change in captaincy for the sixth edition of the competition.National team all-rounder Nasir Hos
Riders ride in with explosive trio
The sixth season of the Bangladesh Premier League is rescheduled to start from January 5, 2019.Seven franchise teams bid for a total number of 186 local cricketers and 365 overseas
Prices of all drafted cricketers of BPL 2018
On Sunday, the players draft for the sixth season of the Bangladesh Premier League was held. Seven franchise teams have formed their respective teams.Let’s have a look to the price
'We were keen to take Ashraful' says Vikings owner
After serving five year long ban, former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful has returned in the Bangladesh Premier League scenario. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিশ্বকাপের দলে ঠাঁই পাবে আশরাফুল
I love playing in Bangladesh: Williams
Kesrick Williams, who played for Rajshahi Kings in the last Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) talked about his journey in Bangladesh and expressed how he loves playing the game of cr
Rajshahi Kings sign Jonker and Qais
For the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Rajshahi Kings have signed South African batsman Chrisitaan Jonker and teenage Afghan bowler Qais Ahmed.On Saturday,
BPL players' draft postponed
The players’ draft for the Bangladesh Premier League 2018 season has been postponed.Putting the reason in front, BPL governing council said the change has made due to the upcoming
de Villiers to join Rangpur Riders?
Former South African master mind AB de Villiers will probably be seen in the sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.After snorkeling in the franchise based cricket leagues
BPL will be held in scheduled time: BCB President
Bangladesh Cricket Board President Mr. Nazmul Hasan Papon assured about the schedule of the forthcoming Bangladesh Premier League and said it will be on date in January. [নিউজটি বা