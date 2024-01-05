Bangladesh Premier League News
Advanced technologies, world-class broadcasting in BPL 2024
Complaints about broadcasting in theBangladesh Premier League (BPL) are quite old. BPL has lagged behind otherfranchise leagues due to lack of use of modern technology, a lack of r
Pakistan players register a big numbers in BPL 2024 draft
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 player draft will be held on September 24 and will feature a handful of Pakistani players.The Bangladesh Premier League, the flagship Twent
Tamim Iqbal named Fortune Barishal's captain
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Fortune Barishal will be led byBangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. This has been confirmed by Barishal authorities.The franchisees signed
Fortune Barishal sign Fakhar Zaman for next BPL season
Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman hassigned with Fortune Barishal for the upcoming season of the Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL). Team sources confirmed this to BDCricTime on Saturday (J
Tamim Iqbal joins Fortune Barishal in BPL
Fortune Barishal haveparticipated in two editions of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Shakib AlHasan was the main player of the team both times. But Shakib has moved toRangpur
What is the Bangladesh Premier League?
The Bangladesh Premier League held its first season in 2012. The league formed following the explosion in the popularity of T20 cricket. The Indian Premier League’s r
Disappointed Nasir planning to play for USA
Nasir Hossain fumes at BCB selectors as he's planning to leave Bangladesh and play for USA minor league. Naser Hossain had been an incumbent for Bangladesh team but after 2018 he i
The best performers of this BPL
The BPL got it's veil off with Comilla Victorians winning their fourth title in the tournament in a thrilling final last night against Mashrafe’s Sylhet Strikers. There's plenty to
Comilla Victorians crowned 4th BPL title
This season of BPL has got slated vehemently both by the fans and media. And it's plausible why the buzz took happen, after all the previous seven seasons BPL didn't see the succes
PCB rejects request of Pakistan players to continue playing in BPL for 'national interest'
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has rejected the request of several Pakistani cricketers to play in the BPLbeyond February 3. Basically, the board took this decision because of the
Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers, BPL Match 4, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers will face off in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 Match 4 on Saturday 7th January. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host th
List of Pakistani players selected for Bangladesh Premier League
Twenty Pakistani players have been selected in the draft for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2023. The ninth season of the BPL will take place from January 5th to F