Bangladesh Election 2024 News
Nazmul Hassan Papon becomes Minister of Youth and Sports
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)president Nazmul Hassan Papon getting a place in the new cabinet, this news isold. Now it is known which ministry he is getting responsibility. The cu
Shakib practices in Mirpur just after a day of winning national election
The day after he was elected tothe parliament, Shakib Al Hasan hurried to his former residence. Thisstar all-rounder sprung up out of nowhere in Mirpur.A person's roots should neve
Shishir congratulates Shakib for winning elections
Shakib Al Hasan shines always onthe cricket field, this time he carries his success in the political field also.Shakib won from the Magura-1 constituency with a huge margin of vote
Papon, Mashrafe, Shakib - 3 Bangladesh cricket icons win parliamentary seats with big margin
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)president Nazmul Hassan Papon, former captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, and currentcaptain Shakib Al Hasan all contested from Bangladesh Awami League in t
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza wins Narail-2 constituency for second consecutive time
Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has once again won the Narail-2 seat as an Awami League candidatein the National Election 2024. He has been elected Member of Parliam
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wins parliament seat
With 185,388 votes, Awami Leaguecandidate Shakib Al Hasan has secured the Magura-1 seat in the BangladeshElection 2024. Contesting the national electionsfor the first time, Shakib