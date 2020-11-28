
thumb

Two one-day tournaments likely in a year: CCDM

Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolitan (CCDM) is keen to reschedule the postponed Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL), Bangladesh's top 50-over tournament, soon.The previo

thumb

New domestic T20 league to be arranged with Premier League teams

The BPL governing council authority informed on their pondering over a new domestic T20 league comprised of only local cricketers. The thought, however, was spontaneously embraced

thumb

Pilot urges changes in Bangladesh domestic schedule

Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mashud Pilot has urged changes in Bangladesh domestic schedule. He hopes the Bangladesh Cricket Board would change the playing season of the tourna

thumb

Lalmatia captain asks for forgiveness

Lalmatia cricket club captain Faysal Ahmed has claimed himself as innocent. He was one of the gulity for the four balls 92 runs controversy according to Bangladesh Cricket Board- B

thumb

BCB completes investigation of '92 runs in 4 ball' episode

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has finished the investigation regarding the bizarre incident of taking 92 runs in just 4 deliveries. The ludicrous happening took place in one of th

thumb

BCB declares squad for BCL

Fifth edition of longer version of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) is going to kick off from Saturday. Four teams will be participating as usual in this franchises based  tournamen

thumb

Match fees to be increased in NCL

The 18th edition of National Cricket League will kick off from 25 September. Before starting new season of domestic cricket Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to increase the mat

thumb

Statistical Analysis of 17th Walton National Cricket League

Nader ChowdhuryNational Cricket league NCL has come to an end yesterday. For the first time NCL was divided into two part. Khulna Division became the champion of tier one and won t

thumb

Imrul, Shamsur shine in a lifeless end of NCL

Khan Mutasim Billah LifeKhulna division drew their match against Rangpur Division of the Walton 17th National Cricket League’s (NCL) final round tie today. Meanwhile, the other mat

thumb

Mominul hit first domestic double hundred

Khan Mutasim Billah LifeAt Bogra's Shaheed Chandu Stadium, Mominul reached three digit figures after Shahriar Nafees and Fazle Mahmud's overnight century. His century knock has end

thumb

Khulna-Rangpur and Dhaka-Dhaka Metro matches are heading towards draws

Khan Mutasim Billah LifeDue to inclement weather condition, the match between Khulna and Rangpur is in disarray; after the end of the third day, Khulna hasn't yet been able to star

thumb

Rajshahi picked up a huge victory against Sylhet

Khan Mutasim Billah LifeRajshahi registered a comprehensive ten wicket victory over Sylhet in the Walton 17th National Cricket League (NCL)"s final round tie today. At Khulna's She

