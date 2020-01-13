
Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association News
thumb

Shakib dines with 'BCSA 75 Blast' champion team

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan graced his presence in a refreshment dinner celebration arranged for the champion team of BCSA 75 Blast competition on Sunday at the newl

thumb

BCSA takes part in WC 2019 countdown show

The twelfth edition of the biggest cricketing show on earth, the ICC World Cup 2019 will initiate with the match between host England and South Africa on 30th May, 2019 at the famo

thumb

BCSA organizes grand reception for Gordon Greenidge

Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association (BCSA) has organized a grand reception for the former national team coach Gordon Greenidge on Wednesday at the Daily Star Center in Dhaka

thumb

BCSA condemns assault of Bangladeshi supporters in Sri Lanka

Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association (BCSA) has explicitly condemned the aggression of Sri Lankan cricket supporters in the gallery after the virtual semi-final contest betwee

thumb

BCSA all set to fly to support Tigers in Nidahas Trophy

With an aim to equip unclouded support for cricket of the country, Bangladesh Cricket Supporters’ Association, abbreviated as BCSA, initiated their journey in March 2013. Since the

thumb

BCSA works out visa for Sri Lankan cricket icons Gayan and Nilam

Bangladesh Cricket Supporters’ Association (BCSA) has come forward to solve the visa complications of iconic Sri Lankan cricket fans Gayan Senanayake and Mohammad Nilam.Gayan and N

thumb

BCSA lauds Miraz and Mustafiz for achieving Cricinfo awards

Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association (BCSA) has congratulated young all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz and rising pace star Mustafizur Rahman for winning ESPN Cricinfo Awards for

thumb

BCSA to forward admiration for Zimbabwe

Since the beginning of its emergence, Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association (BCSA) has been making effort to be with every possible endeavor of cricket in Bangladesh, in that c

thumb

Video Highlights: South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I

South Africa have once again given a slick performance in the field to bring the hosts down to earth with a brilliant 6-wicket victory. Sent to bat first by South Africa captain Fa

thumb

Supporters to arrange human chain in protest

In protest of Australia’s unwanted cancellation of the scheduled tour, Bangladesh Cricket Supporter’s Association (BCSA) has prepared a petition which will be sent to Cricket Austr

