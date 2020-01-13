Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association News
Shakib dines with 'BCSA 75 Blast' champion team
Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan graced his presence in a refreshment dinner celebration arranged for the champion team of BCSA 75 Blast competition on Sunday at the newl
BCSA takes part in WC 2019 countdown show
The twelfth edition of the biggest cricketing show on earth, the ICC World Cup 2019 will initiate with the match between host England and South Africa on 30th May, 2019 at the famo
BCSA organizes grand reception for Gordon Greenidge
Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association (BCSA) has organized a grand reception for the former national team coach Gordon Greenidge on Wednesday at the Daily Star Center in Dhaka
BCSA condemns assault of Bangladeshi supporters in Sri Lanka
Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association (BCSA) has explicitly condemned the aggression of Sri Lankan cricket supporters in the gallery after the virtual semi-final contest betwee
BCSA all set to fly to support Tigers in Nidahas Trophy
With an aim to equip unclouded support for cricket of the country, Bangladesh Cricket Supporters’ Association, abbreviated as BCSA, initiated their journey in March 2013. Since the
BCSA works out visa for Sri Lankan cricket icons Gayan and Nilam
Bangladesh Cricket Supporters’ Association (BCSA) has come forward to solve the visa complications of iconic Sri Lankan cricket fans Gayan Senanayake and Mohammad Nilam.Gayan and N
BCSA lauds Miraz and Mustafiz for achieving Cricinfo awards
Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association (BCSA) has congratulated young all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz and rising pace star Mustafizur Rahman for winning ESPN Cricinfo Awards for
BCSA to forward admiration for Zimbabwe
Since the beginning of its emergence, Bangladesh Cricket Supporters Association (BCSA) has been making effort to be with every possible endeavor of cricket in Bangladesh, in that c
Video Highlights: South Africa vs India, 2nd T20I
South Africa have once again given a slick performance in the field to bring the hosts down to earth with a brilliant 6-wicket victory. Sent to bat first by South Africa captain Fa
Supporters to arrange human chain in protest
In protest of Australia’s unwanted cancellation of the scheduled tour, Bangladesh Cricket Supporter’s Association (BCSA) has prepared a petition which will be sent to Cricket Austr