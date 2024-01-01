
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Bangladesh Cricket League
Bangladesh Cricket League News
thumb

I will try to do something good for the country if I can: Nahid Rana

North Zone won the BCL One Dayformat final. Shahadat Hossain Dipu's century for the East Zone went in vain.Pritom Kumar and captain Akbar Ali scored a pair of half-centuries to win

thumb

Over BDT 16 lakh prizemoney in BCL

North Zone defeated East Zone by4 wickets in the final of the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL). Nahid Rana contributed to North Zone's win with outstanding bowling

thumb

BCL teams confirmed, to start from December 24

The ODI edition of the BangladeshCricket League (BCL) 2023-24 season will be started on December 24. At the endof the three rounds of the league, the final will be held on December

thumb

BCB releases fixtures of BCL

The 11th season of the BangladeshCricket League (BCL) is going to start soon. The game will start tomorrow December5. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has published the schedule for

thumb

Dipu, Jaker shine for Bangladesh A but India A in command after day 1

Shahadat Hossain Dipu scored agreat century in the one-day edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)just a few days ago. This U-19 World Cup-winning batter played another good

thumb

Taskin Ahmed to miss India ODIs

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasbeen ruled out of the crucial ODI series against India due to injury. Theinjury has healed a lot, and Taskin is also back in practice. However, the

thumb

If I perform well, I will definitely get a chance in the national team: Nasir

Bangladesh all-rounder NasirHossain has been away from the national team for a long time. Although he wasonce a regular member, he also received the name of a finisher. Nasir wants

thumb

Top five run-scorers and wicket-takers in BCL 2022-23

The ODI edition of the 2022-23season of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has been completed. BCB NorthZone and BCB South Zone faced each other in the final of this season. After

thumb

I always try to win the match for team: Nasir

At one time Bangladeshall-rounder Nasir Hossain was called Mr. Finisher. Even he made a greatcontribution to the rise of cricket in the country. That Nasir Hossain seemedto have di

thumb

BCB North Zone claim BCL title

Litton Das-led BCB North Zonehave won the title in the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)2022-23 season. Despite the failure of the batting, Nasir Hossain's incredi

thumb

BCL final under floodlights, to be broadcast live on YouTube

The final of the ODI edition ofthe Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) will be held on Sunday (November 27). The title-decidingmatch between BCB South Zone and BCB North Zone will be p

thumb

I am trying from NCL so that I can win matches alone: Naim Sheikh

Left-handed opener Naim Sheikh hasbeen in great form in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). His teamalso won three consecutive matches with his third half-century in three

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.