Bangladesh Cricket League News
I will try to do something good for the country if I can: Nahid Rana
North Zone won the BCL One Dayformat final. Shahadat Hossain Dipu's century for the East Zone went in vain.Pritom Kumar and captain Akbar Ali scored a pair of half-centuries to win
Over BDT 16 lakh prizemoney in BCL
North Zone defeated East Zone by4 wickets in the final of the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL). Nahid Rana contributed to North Zone's win with outstanding bowling
BCL teams confirmed, to start from December 24
The ODI edition of the BangladeshCricket League (BCL) 2023-24 season will be started on December 24. At the endof the three rounds of the league, the final will be held on December
BCB releases fixtures of BCL
The 11th season of the BangladeshCricket League (BCL) is going to start soon. The game will start tomorrow December5. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has published the schedule for
Dipu, Jaker shine for Bangladesh A but India A in command after day 1
Shahadat Hossain Dipu scored agreat century in the one-day edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)just a few days ago. This U-19 World Cup-winning batter played another good
Taskin Ahmed to miss India ODIs
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed hasbeen ruled out of the crucial ODI series against India due to injury. Theinjury has healed a lot, and Taskin is also back in practice. However, the
If I perform well, I will definitely get a chance in the national team: Nasir
Bangladesh all-rounder NasirHossain has been away from the national team for a long time. Although he wasonce a regular member, he also received the name of a finisher. Nasir wants
Top five run-scorers and wicket-takers in BCL 2022-23
The ODI edition of the 2022-23season of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has been completed. BCB NorthZone and BCB South Zone faced each other in the final of this season. After
I always try to win the match for team: Nasir
At one time Bangladeshall-rounder Nasir Hossain was called Mr. Finisher. Even he made a greatcontribution to the rise of cricket in the country. That Nasir Hossain seemedto have di
BCB North Zone claim BCL title
Litton Das-led BCB North Zonehave won the title in the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)2022-23 season. Despite the failure of the batting, Nasir Hossain's incredi
BCL final under floodlights, to be broadcast live on YouTube
The final of the ODI edition ofthe Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) will be held on Sunday (November 27). The title-decidingmatch between BCB South Zone and BCB North Zone will be p
I am trying from NCL so that I can win matches alone: Naim Sheikh
Left-handed opener Naim Sheikh hasbeen in great form in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). His teamalso won three consecutive matches with his third half-century in three