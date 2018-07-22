Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A 2018 News
Rain forces 'A' series level
Poor weather conditions have forced the third unofficial ODI between Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A to be abandoned at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The three-match series ha
Bangladesh A scamper to 2-run win
Bangladesh A have sealed a narrow 2-run win over Sri Lanka A in the cliff-hanger first unofficial ODI at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The hosts are 1-0 up in three-match s
Selectors to check Mustafizur against Sri Lanka 'A'
Young pacer Mustafizur Rahman is yet to break the shackles of injuries and the recovery phase hence Bangladesh National Team selectors want him to feature in a four day match again
Sabbir-Mosaddek tons lead Bangladesh 'A' to comfort zone
At stumps of the third day of the first four day match between Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ in Chittagong, Bangladesh ‘A’ are in the leading position, courtesy to a pair of hun
Karunartne-Thirimanne firm on rain-affected first day
Sri Lanka A have finished the first day with 171 runs for the loss of four wickets in the first of the three unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium,
First unofficial Test moved to ZACS
Bad weather in Cox's Bazar has forced the first four-day match between Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka to be moved to Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The series will kick of
Fizz could take part in Bangladesh 'A'
Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman could take part in Bangladesh A side to take on Sri Lanka A later this month in order to get a place in the Bangladesh's senior side in Windies tou