  Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A 2018
Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A 2018 News
thumb

Rain forces 'A' series level

Poor weather conditions have forced the third unofficial ODI between Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A to be abandoned at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The three-match series ha

thumb

Bangladesh A scamper to 2-run win

Bangladesh A have sealed a narrow 2-run win over Sri Lanka A in the cliff-hanger first unofficial ODI at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The hosts are 1-0 up in three-match s

thumb

Selectors to check Mustafizur against Sri Lanka 'A'

Young pacer Mustafizur Rahman is yet to break the shackles of injuries and the recovery phase hence Bangladesh National Team selectors want him to feature in a four day match again

thumb

Sabbir-Mosaddek tons lead Bangladesh 'A' to comfort zone

At stumps of the third day of the first four day match between Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ in Chittagong, Bangladesh ‘A’ are in the leading position, courtesy to a pair of hun

thumb

Karunartne-Thirimanne firm on rain-affected first day

Sri Lanka A have finished the first day with 171 runs for the loss of four wickets in the first of the three unofficial Tests against Bangladesh A at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium,

thumb

First unofficial Test moved to ZACS

Bad weather in Cox's Bazar has forced the first four-day match between Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka to be moved to Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The series will kick of

thumb

Fizz could take part in Bangladesh 'A'

Left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman could take part in Bangladesh A side to take on Sri Lanka A later this month in order to get a place in the Bangladesh's senior side in Windies tou

