Bangladesh A vs Ireland A 2017 News
thumb

Bangladesh A takes lead in the series

Bangladesh 'A' have won the first ODI against Ireland 'A' by 3 wickets at the Sylhet International Stadium.After winning the toss, Ireland 'A' elected to bat first but their start

thumb

Bangladesh A seal four-day match

Bangladesh A have registered a five-wicket win in the one-off unofficial Test against Ireland A at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ চারদিনের ম্যাচে শান্তদের দাপু

thumb

Sunzamul five-for, Bangladesh A aiming victory

Bangladesh A have been set 132 runs to win in the fourth innings against Ireland A as the hosts require 105 more on the final day of the one-off unofficial Test at Sylhet Internati

thumb

Shadman hundred, Bangladesh A lead by 67 runs

[caption id="attachment_88477" align="aligncenter" width="2047"] Photo: Cricket Ireland Twitter[/caption]Opener Shadman Islam has scored his third first-class ton in the only unoff

thumb

Ireland A' are 92/3 at lunch of day-1

Ireland ‘A’ cricket team are 92 for losing three top order batsmen at the lunch break of day-1 of their one-off four-day match against the hosts Bangladesh ‘A’. Simi Singh (47*) an

thumb

Saif Hassan ruled out of Ireland A series

Bangladesh A team arrived in Sylhet on Sunday to play a four-day match against Ireland A but before the start of the series, the captain of Bangladesh A team Saif Hassan has been r

thumb

Bangladesh A reach Sylhet for four-dayer

Bangladesh A team members have reached Sylhet to take on Ireland A side in a four-day clash which starts this week.Ireland A landed in Bangladesh to play one four-day game and five

thumb

Shanto to lead in four-day against Ireland A

Nazmul Hossain Shanto has been named Bangladesh A captain for the four-day match against Ireland A in Sylhet. U19 members are also in the squad. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ এ দলের অধিনায়ক

