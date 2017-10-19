Bangladesh A vs Ireland A 2017 News
Bangladesh A takes lead in the series
Bangladesh 'A' have won the first ODI against Ireland 'A' by 3 wickets at the Sylhet International Stadium.After winning the toss, Ireland 'A' elected to bat first but their start
Bangladesh A seal four-day match
Bangladesh A have registered a five-wicket win in the one-off unofficial Test against Ireland A at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ চারদিনের ম্যাচে শান্তদের দাপু
Sunzamul five-for, Bangladesh A aiming victory
Bangladesh A have been set 132 runs to win in the fourth innings against Ireland A as the hosts require 105 more on the final day of the one-off unofficial Test at Sylhet Internati
Shadman hundred, Bangladesh A lead by 67 runs
[caption id="attachment_88477" align="aligncenter" width="2047"] Photo: Cricket Ireland Twitter[/caption]Opener Shadman Islam has scored his third first-class ton in the only unoff
Ireland A' are 92/3 at lunch of day-1
Ireland ‘A’ cricket team are 92 for losing three top order batsmen at the lunch break of day-1 of their one-off four-day match against the hosts Bangladesh ‘A’. Simi Singh (47*) an
Saif Hassan ruled out of Ireland A series
Bangladesh A team arrived in Sylhet on Sunday to play a four-day match against Ireland A but before the start of the series, the captain of Bangladesh A team Saif Hassan has been r
Bangladesh A reach Sylhet for four-dayer
Bangladesh A team members have reached Sylhet to take on Ireland A side in a four-day clash which starts this week.Ireland A landed in Bangladesh to play one four-day game and five
Shanto to lead in four-day against Ireland A
Nazmul Hossain Shanto has been named Bangladesh A captain for the four-day match against Ireland A in Sylhet. U19 members are also in the squad. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ এ দলের অধিনায়ক