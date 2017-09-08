Bangladesg vs Australia 2017 News
Mushfiq did not listen to management : Papon
Bangladesh is facing a lot of problems in their batting order specially in third &amp; fourth. A batsman who has the most proper technique and patience usually comes to bat in
Late strikes help Tigers in damage control
Opener David Warner picked up his consecutive centuries as Australia end day-3 on 377 for 9. After incessant drizzle washed out the entire opening session on the third day of the s
Nasir wants only 80% effort from his mates
After the historical victory over Australia in the first Test match of the two-match series Bangladesh National Cricket Team is now looking forward to putting the result of the ser
Mushfiqur had sleepless night
Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim said it was a sleepless night for him after the third day [Tuesday] when Australia were dominating the game with Aussie captain Steve Smith and D
Shakib's words inspire Tigers to victory
[caption id="attachment_85405" align="aligncenter" width="2752"] Shakib is ecstatic after taking a wicket[/caption]Yesterday, the Mushfiqur Rahim led Tigers registered their first
Shakib wants to stick with his aggression
Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who has been criticized so many times in recent times for his aggressive batting in Test cricket, said that he wants to stick with his a
New world record for SBNCS
Bangladesh cricket team on Wednesday made history with a 20-run win over Steve Smith's Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Starting the day at 109 fo
Clarke congratulates Mushy in Twitter message
Team Bangladesh created history by registering their first-ever Test victory over Australia, defeating Steve Smith's men by 20 runs in Dhaka on Wednesday. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ মুশফিককে ক্
Skipper hails Shakib-Tamim duo after historic win
Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim heaped praise on his all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and opener Tamim Iqbal, whose stunning performance earned the Tigers a maiden Test win over Aust
This is just the start for a much more stronger Bangladesh side: Shakib
Bangladesh's superstar allrounder Shakib Al Hasan believes Tigers' win over Australia is the new dawn for his team as he acknowledged this is just the start for a much more stronge
Tamim calls for similar wickets in domestic cricket
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal called for similar wickets to be presented in domestic cricket in order to get used to it as he expressed dissatisfaction over the difference in the w
'Aussies are not aliens'!
Ahead of the first match of the two-match Test series, Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim has said that Australian players are not aliens and he strongly believes his side has enou