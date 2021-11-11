
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Bangabandhu NCL 2021
Bangabandhu NCL 2021 News
thumb

New version of BCL to be introduced this season

Bangladesh national cricket team director Khaled Mahmud informed that BCB is planning to include an 50-Over tournament along with traditional Four-day cricket in the upcoming Four-

thumb

Ashraful's bowling action under suspection

Mohammad Ashraful is having a good time with the ball in the National Cricket League (NCL). However, doubts have been raised about his bowling action. Authorities are still discu

thumb

Enamul enters 500 wickets Club

Enamul Haque Jr. became the Second Cricketer in Bangladeshi to take 500 wickets in First-Class Cricket. The Sylheti spinner took his 500th wicket in the ongoing Third round of the

thumb

Injured Sabbir out for 15 days

Sabbir Rumman s out from ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) due to aninjury. He has been advised 15 days rest before he returns toground again.Injured Sabbir out for 15 daysThe 2

thumb

NCL to be named after Bangabandhu

This year's edition of the National Cricket League (NCL) is being named after the "Father of the Nation" Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. If all goes well, Bangabandhu NCL will s

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.