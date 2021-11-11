Bangabandhu NCL 2021 News
New version of BCL to be introduced this season
Bangladesh national cricket team director Khaled Mahmud informed that BCB is planning to include an 50-Over tournament along with traditional Four-day cricket in the upcoming Four-
Ashraful's bowling action under suspection
Mohammad Ashraful is having a good time with the ball in the National Cricket League (NCL). However, doubts have been raised about his bowling action. Authorities are still discu
Enamul enters 500 wickets Club
Enamul Haque Jr. became the Second Cricketer in Bangladeshi to take 500 wickets in First-Class Cricket. The Sylheti spinner took his 500th wicket in the ongoing Third round of the
Injured Sabbir out for 15 days
Sabbir Rumman s out from ongoingNational Cricket League (NCL) due to aninjury. He has been advised 15 days rest before he returns toground again.Injured Sabbir out for 15 daysThe 2
NCL to be named after Bangabandhu
This year's edition of the National Cricket League (NCL) is being named after the "Father of the Nation" Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. If all goes well, Bangabandhu NCL will s