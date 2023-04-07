BAN vs IRE News
Mushfiq’s unbeaten 51 leads Bangladesh chase 138 in day 4
Bangladesh won the only off test match against Ireland by 7 wickets in Mirpur. Mushfiqur scored 51* with Litton, Mominul and Tamim all contributed with their 20's to chase the tota
Tucker's stunning ton gives Ireland a ray of hope in Mirpur test
Ireland started the day with 27-4 and trailing Bangladesh by 180 runs. But they had a terrific comeback in the first two sessions. They just lost one wicket in the first session wh
Musfiqur's ton keeps Bangladesh hunting after day 2
After getting two quick wickets last day Ireland started the day with lot of confidence and hope but the old cliche Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim spoiled Irish' party. Irelan
Taijul's five wicket haul put Bangladesh on top after day one in Mirpur test
After winning both of the shorter format series against the Irish, team tigers moved to the Royal format of the game, Test Cricket. Ireland captain Balbirne won the toss earlier t
Bangladesh vs Ireland Test Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Bangladesh will lock horn with Ireland in the only test from Tuesday. Bangladesh is full of confidence after winning the previous ODI and T20I series.After winning the Test and ODI
Litton, Shakib star in Bangladesh's thumping win over Ireland
In the rain irrupting day in Chattogram, the 20 over match got reduced to 17 overs for each team and Irish captain Paul Stirling yet again won the toss and elected to bowl first. T
Talukder, Taskin proved to be too good for Irish as they lead Bangladesh to go 1-0 up in the series
Bangladesh won the first T20I by 22 runs (DLS method) and went 1-0 up in the series. Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and chose to bowl first in Chattogram. With the exp
Hasan Mahmud's maiden five fa gives Bangladesh a thumping 10 wicket victory over Ireland
Bangladesh won the third ODI by a thumping 10 wickets and also they've won the series by 2-0. Bangladesh had a meagre target infront of them of 102. Chasing 102, the Bangladeshi op
Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Bangladesh are set to play Ireland against Ireland in their 3rd match at Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2023 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on 23 March 2023.The third a
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd ODI Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Bangladesh will play Ireland in the 2nd ODI of Ireland Tour of Bangladesh 2023 on Monday 20 March 2023 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.Bangladesh will be itchin
Shakib and Towhid's dual 90's flattens Ireland as Bangladesh goo 1-0 up in the series
The Irish crew came for a full tour in Bangladesh which starts with ODI series. The Irish captain Balbirne won the toss in Sylhet International Stadium and chose to bowl first. Tow
Shakib Al Hasan completes his 7,000 ODI runs
Shakib Al Hasan completed his 7,000 ODI runs against Ireland in the first ODI. In Curtis Campher's 20th over Shakib nudged the ball to mid off for a single and reached the milest