B-Love Kandy News
Angelo Mathews plays key role as B-Love Kandy clinches LPL 2023 title
B-Love Kandy has clinched theLanka Premier League (LPL) for the first team by beating Dambulla Aura by 5wickets in the final on August 20 in Colombo. Before the final, Kandy hit wi
Shakib, Litton's Galle Titans out of LPL, B-Love Kandy reach final
B-Love Candy beat Galle Titans by34 runs in the second qualifier of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to reach thefinal. Two Bangladeshis Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan showed glimpse
Towhid Hridoy to rejoin Jaffna Kings if they reach the LPL final
Bangladesh young batter TowhidHridoy performed very well in the first foreign franchise league of his career.Jaffna Kings want him again even though he returned home midway from th