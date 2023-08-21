
B-Love Kandy News
thumb

Angelo Mathews plays key role as B-Love Kandy clinches LPL 2023 title

B-Love Kandy has clinched theLanka Premier League (LPL) for the first team by beating Dambulla Aura by 5wickets in the final on August 20 in Colombo. Before the final, Kandy hit wi

thumb

Shakib, Litton's Galle Titans out of LPL, B-Love Kandy reach final

B-Love Candy beat Galle Titans by34 runs in the second qualifier of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to reach thefinal. Two Bangladeshis Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan showed glimpse

thumb

Towhid Hridoy to rejoin Jaffna Kings if they reach the LPL final

Bangladesh young batter TowhidHridoy performed very well in the first foreign franchise league of his career.Jaffna Kings want him again even though he returned home midway from th

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

