Azeem Rafiq News
Yorkshire County Cricket Club fined for Azeem Rafiq racism scandal
As a result of the racism issuethat the club have been involved in, Yorkshire have been given a fine of£400,000 and had 48 points deducted from their total in the CountyChampionshi
Five England cricketers reprimanded for racist social media posts
Five cricketers, including AzeemRafiq and ex-Yorkshire captain and head coach Andrew Gale, have been foundguilty by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) of racist behavior. Addi
Vaughan apologies to Rafiq regarding racism allegation
Former England captain Michael Vaughan denied making a racist remark when he was skipper of Yorkshire but told the BBC on Saturday he apologises to his accuser ex-team-mate Azeem R
Yorkshire suspended for racial issue with Rafiq
Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting England matches as the England and Wales Cricket Board delivered a devastating rebuke over the club's response to racism experienced by f