Ayesha Siddiqua News
Tamim victimized of 'Hate Crime', say British media
In the subsequent state of Tamim Iqbal’s early departure from the county team Essex, media reports of England has revealed the Bangladeshi opener was victim of ‘hate crime’ – a ter
Watch: Tamim and Ayesha in an Eid Program 2016
Debonair Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal Khan and his better half Ayesha Siddiqa has made their wonderful presence in the popular GTV show ‘Celebrity Fest’ presented by Samia Afreen.
Tamim to become a father
No sooner than Shakib Al Hasan has become the father for the first time, another popular star of Bangladesh cricket hard hitter Tamim Iqbal Khan has announced that he is now the wo