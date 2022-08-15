Ayabonga Khaka News
Maharaj, Khaka bag top honors at CSA awards
At the CSA's (Cricket SouthAfrica) virtual awards ceremony on Sunday, Keshav Maharaj and Ayabonga Khakawere being awarded the 2021-22 SA Men's and SA Women's Cricketer of the Year,
Bangladesh fall in short in their debut Women's CWC match
No miracle for Bangladesh Women in their first-ever ODI World Cup match as title contenders South Africa gain upper hand by 32 runs in match two of the 2022 Women's World Cup in Du
Jahanara shines as Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets
Velocity have defeated Supernovas by 5 wickets in the first match of the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge which is also called Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangla